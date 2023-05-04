Kemp thanks law enforcement involved in shooting investigation

“We are heartbroken by today’s tragedy in Midtown Atlanta and join all Georgians in praying for those impacted and their loved ones,” he said. “We’re also thanking God for the brave local and state law enforcement who responded forcefully and without hesitation.”

”These heroes demonstrated yet again their professionalism, courage and unwavering dedication to protecting their fellow Georgians,” Kemp said. “With public safety partners like them on all levels, we remain vigilant against such acts of heartless violence in our communities.”