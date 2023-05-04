BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Gunman accused in Midtown shooting arrested
Kemp thanks law enforcement involved in shooting investigation

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement late Wednesday night after law enforcement officials announced they had arrested the Midtown shooting suspect.

“We are heartbroken by today’s tragedy in Midtown Atlanta and join all Georgians in praying for those impacted and their loved ones,” he said. “We’re also thanking God for the brave local and state law enforcement who responded forcefully and without hesitation.”

”These heroes demonstrated yet again their professionalism, courage and unwavering dedication to protecting their fellow Georgians,” Kemp said. “With public safety partners like them on all levels, we remain vigilant against such acts of heartless violence in our communities.”

The Latest
Rep. Williams urges stricter gun control in wake of shooting
7m ago
Alleged shooter had appointment at Midtown medical office, cops say
35m ago
Witnesses say they aided police in locating suspect at neighborhood pool
1h ago
