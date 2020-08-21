Kanye West declared ineligible for ballot in 2 key battleground states

“A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a news release. “There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification.”

Wisconsin is considered a critical swing state, where President Donald Trump unexpectedly won by a narrow margin in the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton.

It’s also the state where West last week alleged Democrats were spying on his campaign after party officials filed a complaint accusing the rap star of submitting fake signatures to become eligible for the ballot. The complaint included sworn statements from voters who claimed they were tricked into signing their names.

Montana on Thursday also rejected West’s bid to get on the ballot there.

Prior to this week West had already been removed from the ballot in his home state of Illinois, where election officials said more than half his submitted signatures were invalid.

West has also withdrawn his petition for candidacy in New Jersey.

A former supporter of Trump, West filed his paperwork July 15 with the Federal Election Commission as an independent candidate.

Four days later, he officially announced his bid for the White House in South Carolina, where he delivered a disquieting campaign speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to mothers, decried abolitionist Harriet Tubman and broke into tears after revealing he once asked his wife Kim Kardashian to consider aborting their first child.

During the next few weeks, reports surfaced that Republicans around the country were helping West qualify for ballots in key states, raising suspicions he was being goaded to run by Trump allies who aim to steal support from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

West’s running mate is Michelle Tidball, a self-proclaimed “biblical life coach.” She’s from Cody, Wyoming, where West purchased a 4,500-acre ranch in September 2019.