Kansas City Star apologizes for exhibiting racism in decades of reporting

The Los Angeles Times also apologized for a series in 1981 that it said had reinforced stereotypes that Black and Latino Angelenos were “thieves, rapists and killers” and had implied that the only effective responses to crime were more aggressive policing and harsher sentences.

The Kansas City Star’s investigation came out of internal discussions about how the paper should address racism in its past coverage. On Sunday, The Star published the result of those discussions: a six-part investigation by reporters who dug into the paper’s archives, dating to its founding in 1880, to compare coverage by The Star and its sister paper, The Kansas City Times, to coverage of the same events in local Black newspapers, The Kansas City Call and The Kansas City Sun.

Fannin said reporters were “frequently sickened” by what they found. In its 1977 coverage of a deadly flood, the newspapers fixated on the property damage at the Country Club Plaza, rather than on the lives of the 25 people who died, including eight Black residents.

Often, achievements and milestones of Black residents of Kansas City were overlooked, the editorial said, “as if Black people were invisible.” Charlie Parker, the saxophonist and cultural icon from Kansas City, did not receive a significant headline until his death in 1955, the paper said. Even then, his name was misspelled and his age was wrong.

Some readers and journalists said the apology was a meaningful step forward, even though more work needed to be done. Wesley Lowery, a CBS News reporter, tweeted Sunday, “I say this every time one of these critical self examinations happens: Every news organization should do that.”

In the editorial, Fannin said the positive changes the paper had already made to its coverage needed to accelerate, such as hiring a more diverse staff and quoting a wider spectrum of voices in articles.

“It is well past time for an apology, acknowledging, as we do so, that the sins of our past still reverberate today,” Fannin wrote.