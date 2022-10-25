Justices allow suit against Confederate monument removal to go forward

The Henry board of commissioners voted in July 2020 to remove the Confederate monument from its courthouse square in McDonough. A week later, Newton’s board of commissioners voted to remove a Confederate monument in Covington.

In his opinion, Peterson made note of the strong opinions on both sides of the issue.

“This case is about a highly controversial subject: whether local communities must continue displaying (and maintaining at public expense) monuments that celebrate the Confederacy and its long-dead supporters, despite those communities finding such celebration repugnant,” he wrote. “But nothing about those monuments is at issue in this appeal.”

The threshold question, Peterson wrote, is whether the state Constitution requires plaintiffs to show they will suffer a clearly identifiable injury in order to have standing to file suits in Georgia’s courts. The answer is the Constitution does allow it, and Humphries, as a Newton resident, made such a showing, the decision said.