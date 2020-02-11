Justice Clarence Thomas speaks in downtown Atlanta today

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will speak in downtown Atlanta today at the dedication of Georgia’s new Nathan Deal Judicial Center.
“We are extremely honored and excited that Justice Thomas will make the trip to his native Georgia to celebrate with us the opening of our new judicial center,” Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton said in a statement.
Thomas grew up in the Pin Point community near Savannah. He was appointed to the nation’s high court by the late President George H. W. Bush.
Gov. Brian Kemp, former Gov. Nathan Deal, State Attorney General Christopher Carr and other federal, state and local officials are expected to attend the dedication. The new building houses the Supreme Court of Georgia and the Court of Appeals of Georgia. The state’s new Business Court also will be located there.
