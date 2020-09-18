Just out of prison, man accused in Brookhaven home invasion, stabbing

Brookhaven police said Jimmy David Mills, 56, of Atlanta, entered the home in the 1600 block of North Druid Hills Road around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. He confronted a woman while she was in the shower, then stabbed her husband in the face and stomach, police said. The man was treated at the hospital and released. The couple’s infant child was in the home at the time.

Mills then fled the scene. Officers found him nearby on Village Point behind another home after receiving an alert from a passerby who saw him jump a wall in the area. Police said they believe he had forcibly entered another home in the 2100 block of Village Point.