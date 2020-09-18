Just out of prison, man accused in Brookhaven home invasion, stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion, stabbing and burglary in Brookhaven on Thursday, just over a month after he was released from prison.
Brookhaven police said Jimmy David Mills, 56, of Atlanta, entered the home in the 1600 block of North Druid Hills Road around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. He confronted a woman while she was in the shower, then stabbed her husband in the face and stomach, police said. The man was treated at the hospital and released. The couple’s infant child was in the home at the time.
Mills then fled the scene. Officers found him nearby on Village Point behind another home after receiving an alert from a passerby who saw him jump a wall in the area. Police said they believe he had forcibly entered another home in the 2100 block of Village Point.
He was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is charged with aggravated assault, home invasion, criminal attempt to commit burglary and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
In April 2015, Mills committed another home invasion, less than a mile from Thursday’s incident, a news release from the police department stated.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released Aug. 3 and was on parole at the time of his latest arrest.