Jury finds accused Ponzi scheme operator not guilty of fraud

Torchia finally met a more formidable opponent in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which filed suit in 2015 accusing him of fleecing elderly and unsophisticated investors by promising fat profits, bolstering his lifestyle in the process. Torchia long maintained that none of his investors ever lost money while he controlled the companies, and that the federal government just didn’t understand the viaticals business like he did.

“I have never done anything dishonest in my life,” Torchia once said in an email to a former salesman he was suing. “So the SEC can go (expletive) themselves.”

In 2016 a federal judge sided with the SEC and appointed a receiver to try to return some $10 million to dozens of Credit Nation’s investors, breaking up the network of companies.

The criminal case against Torchia had been pending since before the pandemic, when a grand jury accused him of raising over $40 million in promissory note purchases from investors, marketing them as “100% asset-backed,” even though he was operating at huge losses and knew that the SEC was looking into his operations.

Torchia, 64, did not testify at trial