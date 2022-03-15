Judge: Bickers team can probe key witness’s role as FBI informant

The judge warned Bickers’ attorneys not to go too far in their exploration of Mitchell’s cooperation with the government. If they do, it might open the door for prosecutors to introduce new evidence against the pastor.

Bickers, a political consultant who helped Kasim Reed win his first run for mayor in 2009, is accused of orchestrating a cash-for-contracts scheme involving Mitchell and Charles P. Richards Jr., who received some $17 million in city business combined from 2010 to 2014.

An indictment alleges Bickers received some $2 million in bribes to help steer contracts to the men.

In a hearing Friday outside the presence of the jury, defense attorney Drew Findling alleged Mitchell worked as a paid FBI informant under an agreement to avoid prosecution in an unrelated matter.

In 2006, Mitchell reached a $1.7 million civil settlement with the Fulton County Schools over alleged overbilling. Those alleged acts triggered a federal criminal investigation. But Mitchell was not charged in the matter.

Findling alleged Mitchell worked with the FBI from 2006 to 2012, years that overlap some of the years Mitchell admitted to paying bribes to Bickers. Findling alleged the FBI paid Mitchell $50,000 per year.

The defense has already tried to lay a foundation that Mitchell is untrustworthy. Evidence Mitchell worked as a paid informant might bolster defense efforts to establish reasonable doubt or potentially an entrapment defense, but the judge nixed that line of questioning.

Federal prosecutors said documents cited by the defense did not support the allegation Mitchell was a paid informant, and the contractor did not have a formal non-prosecution agreement. Prosecutors said Mitchell’s cooperation ended in 2007, about three years before the alleged bribery scheme.

Paying Mitchell was apparently discussed by the FBI, but the judge wrote that no evidence was presented Mitchell was paid.

Jones said he could not determine if Mitchell in fact had a formal non-prosecution agreement, but Mitchell did cooperate in an apparent effort to secure such a deal.

A document cited by Jones said Mitchell would meet with public officials to try to get contracts “and other favorable treatment for bribe payments and other benefits. (Mitichell) will also hire marketing consultants, who are associated to the public officials, that may operate as bagmen to accept bribe payments on behalf of the public officials.”

Findling said Friday that Bickers worked for Mitchell in a public relations role and Mitchell had the government’s approval to hire a person for such work. The government countered that Mitchell hired Bickers before it was approved.

Mitchell has a history of litigation, which the defense is expected to hammer.

Jones ruled Bickers’ lawyers can probe Mitchell’s past litigation when he “was found liable for cheating, embezzlement, or fraud” or when the contractor admitted “an untruthful act.”

Jones said in his order filed Tuesday morning he would question Mitchell away from the jury about the existence of a non-prosecution agreement and whether Mitchell was “debarred” from working with Fulton schools. Jones said he will decide whether Bickers’ defense can question Mitchell about those topics.