Johns Creek man sentenced, tried to sell 50 million face masks he didn’t have

“If not for the vigilance of the U.S. Secret Service, Paul Penn and his co-conspirators likely would have lit the fuse on an international scandal by ripping off a friendly foreign government for more than $300 million,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said Tuesday in an emailed statement. “Instead, they halted the scheme before the criminals got a dime, and prevented these crooks from profiting from pandemic fear.”

Penn, 64, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Christine’s office said. He was sentenced to five months and 29 days of home confinement, fined $1,500 and ordered to serve three years of probation.