Johnny Manziel says he accepted $33,000 to sign autographs while at Texas A&M

Manziel, in an interview with Barstool Sports, said he accepted deals from two men to sign thousands of autographs, Sporting News reported. Manziel was in Miami for the 2013 BCS Championship game between Alabama and Notre Dame.

“This guy comes up behind me and was like, ‘Yo, how would you want to make three grand?’ I turn around, I’m like, ‘F— yeah, bro’. I got like 65 bucks in my bank account. I’m waiting on that beginning of the month January stipend check,” Manziel told Barstool. “So I take this guy’s number down, we’re doing it all sneaky, we don’t want to get caught. We’re trying to learn from everybody else who got caught.”