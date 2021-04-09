ajc logo
J&J vaccine deliveries reportedly to drop significantly next week

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66% Effective in Global Trial.The single-shot vaccine was found to be 66% effective against moderate to severe illness in a global phase 3 trial.Against severe disease, the vaccine was 85% effective globally in adults of all ages and racial groups.In the United States, the vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease.Despite other vaccines being around 95% effective, experts say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will still be useful.A vaccine that's inexpensive, that's a single dose, and that has no cold chain requirements — that's pretty good. , Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN.Johnson & Johnson is set to apply for emergency use authorization through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next week, hoping for a late February rollout

Coronavirus | 15 minutes ago
By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deliveries of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine doses are expected to drop by more than 80% next week, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing state officials and federal data.

About 700,000 doses of J&J’s vaccine have been allocated to states, territories and certain cities and federal agencies next week, according to the Journal. About 4.9 million doses were allocated for this week, according to information posted online by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It isn’t clear why next week’s supply has fallen off so sharply, but federal officials have cautioned states there might be fluctuations week to week.

Johnson & Johnson recently had a production problem at a contract manufacturer’s plant in Baltimore, but that plant has not been authorized by United States regulators to supply doses for the nation.

On Thursday, use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was temporarily halted in Raleigh, North Carolina, after 18 people experienced adverse reactions after receiving the vaccine at PNC Arena. Four were hospitalized as a precaution.

Three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have been authorized for emergency use in the United States.

