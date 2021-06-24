ajc logo
Jimmy Buffett, Lizzo and Ludacris highlight New Orleans Jazz Festival lineup

News
By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Festival released its lineup Thursday.

It is the city’s first jazz festival since the coronavirus pandemic and features headliners including Jimmy Buffett, Ludacris, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo and Demi Lovato.

Other acts include Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band and The Beach Boys.

New Orleans-area musicians including Jon Batiste, Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty are scheduled to perform at the festival, which is slated for Oct. 8-17.

The lineup can be found here.

Jazz Festival organizers told news outlet WDSU they are not anticipating any restrictions for the festival as far as capacity.

“Not having it last year, you feel that effect. Now it’s coming back and leading the way for other festivals to say, ‘Yeah, we can do this as well.’ So that’s jobs, that’s spending across all neighborhoods,” Mark Romig of New Orleans and Company told WDSU. “That’s the restaurant business. It’s what we call heads in beds, people coming in and staying those days here. So between Oct. 8 and Oct. 17, the world will be here in New Orleans.”

VIP packages, general admission three-day weekend passes and travel packages are on sale now through www.nojazzfest.com. Single-day tickets will go on sale in July.

