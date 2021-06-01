ajc logo
X

Music Midtown 2021 lineup: Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, DaBaby headline

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta Music Scene | 34 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and DaBaby will headline Music Midtown, which returns this fall after a year on ice due to the pandemic.

The annual music gathering in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park takes place Sept. 18-19. Tickets are on sale now via musicmidtown.com, with a price increase to $135 (and higher depending on ticket tier) set for 10 a.m. June 4.

Tickets purchased for last year’s festival will be also honored.

Joining the topline artists on four stages are 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Pumas, Jack Harlow, AJR, Bleachers, Yungblud, Dashboard Confessional and more than 20 other acts.

Da Baby, shown at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena in 2019, is among the 2021 headliners at Music Midtown. Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com
Da Baby, shown at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena in 2019, is among the 2021 headliners at Music Midtown. Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com

Music Midtown will inform fans closer to the festival regarding health and safety guidelines.

Prior to COVID-19 shuttering the live music industry in 2020, My Chemical Romance was named a headliner for the festival; the appearance would have been a reunion for the band, which announced in April that it would postpone its tour again until 2022. MCR is currently scheduled to headline next year’s incarnation of Music Midtown.

The most recent installment of the Atlanta event – in 2019 – featured Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Panic! At the Disco, Cardi B and Vampire Weekend as headliners and captured a crowd of about 50,000 per day.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top