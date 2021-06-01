Music Midtown 2021 lineup: Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, DaBaby headline

Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and DaBaby will headline Music Midtown, which returns this fall after a year on ice due to the pandemic.
The annual music gathering in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park takes place Sept. 18-19. Tickets are on sale now via musicmidtown.com, with a price increase to $135 (and higher depending on ticket tier) set for 10 a.m. June 4.
Tickets purchased for last year’s festival will be also honored.
Joining the topline artists on four stages are 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Pumas, Jack Harlow, AJR, Bleachers, Yungblud, Dashboard Confessional and more than 20 other acts.
Music Midtown will inform fans closer to the festival regarding health and safety guidelines.
Prior to COVID-19 shuttering the live music industry in 2020, My Chemical Romance was named a headliner for the festival; the appearance would have been a reunion for the band, which announced in April that it would postpone its tour again until 2022. MCR is currently scheduled to headline next year’s incarnation of Music Midtown.
The most recent installment of the Atlanta event – in 2019 – featured Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Panic! At the Disco, Cardi B and Vampire Weekend as headliners and captured a crowd of about 50,000 per day.