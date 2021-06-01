Music Midtown 2021 lineup: Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, DaBaby headline

Music Midtown will inform fans closer to the festival regarding health and safety guidelines.

Prior to COVID-19 shuttering the live music industry in 2020, My Chemical Romance was named a headliner for the festival; the appearance would have been a reunion for the band, which announced in April that it would postpone its tour again until 2022. MCR is currently scheduled to headline next year’s incarnation of Music Midtown.

The most recent installment of the Atlanta event – in 2019 – featured Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Panic! At the Disco, Cardi B and Vampire Weekend as headliners and captured a crowd of about 50,000 per day.

