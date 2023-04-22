BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: In Touch Ministries celebrates the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley
X

Jet bridge collapse at Atlanta airport injures several employees

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Multiple people were injured Friday evening when a jet bridge collapsed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said.

Several employees were on the jet bridge on Concourse F when it malfunctioned shortly before 7 p.m., a spokesperson for the Atlanta airport said. The bridge dropped approximately 15 feet with the employees inside.

The workers were checked by emergency personnel, but officials did not release the extent of their injuries. The exact number of employees injured was also not provided.

The incident had no impact on the airport’s operations. Officials did not say what caused the malfunction or what airline was using the gate at the time.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Republicans call to repeal clean energy incentives amid Georgia green boom
23h ago

Credit: AP

Oklahoma county worried about fallout from racist recording
1h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain
17h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain
17h ago

Credit: Family Photo / Burtler & Sons Funeral Home

Transgender women speak out, fearful amid recent fatal shootings in Atlanta
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

How to celebrate the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley
19h ago
Tech startup moves HQ to Alpharetta for the ‘vibes’
21h ago
Colin Kaepernick to fund autopsy after Fulton jail inmate found dead, covered in bugs...
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

How to celebrate the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley
19h ago
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top