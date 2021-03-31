Jail time, no holidays for driver in crash that killed Cherokee student

Chase Burr, 17, was seriously injured in the crash. It is not clear if the fourth student was injured.

“Three young people made the decision to climb into Engamba’s car and take a ride, never expecting Engamba to put their lives in danger,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney David Holmes said. “Instead of exercising due care to his passengers, Engamba chose to speed and drive recklessly. His actions led to a collision that ended the life of a promising young man and severely injured another.”

Prosecutors said Cannon handed down Engamba’s sentence to ensure he would spend “the anniversary of this tragedy in custody.” The sentence was also to ensure that Engamba would not be able to spend Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day at home in the coming years, Wallace said.

In addition to the jail time, Engamba was ordered to serve 2,400 hours of community service, pay restitution, take a defensive driving course and have no contact with the victims’ friends or families.

”This was an unnecessary tragedy. A young life with so much promise was lost, and another life was permanently altered,” Wallace said.