Jacob Blake’s father says son is handcuffed to hospital bed after being shot by police

The father of a Black man shot in the back by police says his son is handcuffed to a hospital bed as he recovers.
When Jacob Blake, whose son is his namesake, visited the 29-year-old in a Kenosha, Wisconsin, hospital Wednesday, his son was handcuffed to a hospital bed, Blake told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday. Over the weekend, the junior Blake was shot seven times in the back after police received a call about a domestic disturbance. Witnesses say Blake was breaking up a fight when police arrived. Details about what led up to the shooting have been scarce.
“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” Blake said Thursday. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”
Blake said police told him his son was handcuffed because “he’s under arrest.” However, he did not get word on the exact charges for his son, telling the media that he and his family are “playing it by ear” now.
The Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice have not released further details about charges.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a comment on Blake’s report about his son being handcuffed to the hospital bed, admitting he was concerned about that.
“I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary,” the governor said. “I can’t imagine why that’s happening, and I would hope that we would be able to find a ... better way to have him get better and recover.”
Credit: Morry Gash
Blake, whose children were in the car during the shooting, is paralyzed from the waist down. His shooting, which many consider yet another example of police brutality, has sparked another round of searing protests in Wisconsin and beyond. Protests quelled later in the week after a 17-year-old was arrested for shooting two protesters and injuring another one.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday afternoon. The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. All those charges are felonies.
Blake’s lawyers are working to ensure that Blake returns home after his hospitalization, his father said Thursday.