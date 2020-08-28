Jacob Blake’s father says son is handcuffed to hospital bed after being shot by police

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a comment on Blake’s report about his son being handcuffed to the hospital bed, admitting he was concerned about that.

“I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary,” the governor said. “I can’t imagine why that’s happening, and I would hope that we would be able to find a ... better way to have him get better and recover.”

Protesters march against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake on Thursday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Blake, whose children were in the car during the shooting, is paralyzed from the waist down. His shooting, which many consider yet another example of police brutality, has sparked another round of searing protests in Wisconsin and beyond. Protests quelled later in the week after a 17-year-old was arrested for shooting two protesters and injuring another one.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday afternoon. The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. All those charges are felonies.

Blake’s lawyers are working to ensure that Blake returns home after his hospitalization, his father said Thursday.