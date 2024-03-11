News

Atlanta’s ITC receives $10,000 gift from Elizabeth Baptist

Historic institution has financial challenges but is raising funds
The Interdenominational Theological Center was founded in 1958. CONTRIBUTED

The Interdenominational Theological Center was founded in 1958. CONTRIBUTED
By
25 minutes ago

The Interdenominational Theological Center has received a $10,000 contribution from Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The check was presented to ITC President Maisha Handy during HBCU Sunday, according to a post on the center’s Facebook page.

Earlier this year, ITC was one of 37 private HBCUs expected to receive a share of a pooled endowment fund as part of a major $100 million unrestricted grant. The money is coming to the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) through a grant from the Lilly Endowment. At the time, ITC said it was the largest single contribution in the institution’s history, according to its social media.

It’s unclear when the funds will be distributed. A UNCF spokesman said it may not be until 2025.

Still, both gifts are welcome news for the historic institution, which has been struggling financially.

The center is comprised of Gammon Theological Seminary, Charles H. Mason Theological Seminary, Phillips School of Theology, Turner School of Theology and a fellowship.

The UNCF contribution could help on an annual basis to reach the institution’s budget “and we’re grateful,” said Calvin E. Booker Sr., chairman of the center’s board of trustees, said in a previous interview.

Booker said the school needs about $4 million a year, once everything is streamlined.

“We do have a plan in place to make it sustainable,” he said in the interview. “We have over $12 million worth of assets in buildings and land but we are cash broke.”

The Rev. Maisha I. K. Handy, ITC’s interim president, said in a previous interview the center needed about $2.5 million to regain its financial footing through the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Handy is the first woman to lead the institution and has aggressively sought to raise funds for the institution.

ITC’s footprint in Black churches and communities has been an important one. Its graduates have gone on to lead Black churches, hold top positions in mainline Christian denominations, become chaplains and held leadership roles in nonprofits and communities.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields5h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Ballots for Georgia’s primaries are set. Here’s who’s running
5h ago

Credit: Armistead

OBITUARY
Local tennis great Armistead Neely dead at age 76
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
1h ago

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Georgia colleges weigh use of ACT, SAT test scores in admissions decisions
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A.M. ATL: Fani Willis decision headlines a busy week
6h ago
Laken Riley case: Second brother of suspect also in custody
A.M. ATL: Laken Riley and the State of the Union
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps