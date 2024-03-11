Atlanta’s ITC receives $10,000 gift from Elizabeth Baptist

It’s unclear when the funds will be distributed. A UNCF spokesman said it may not be until 2025.

Still, both gifts are welcome news for the historic institution, which has been struggling financially.

The center is comprised of Gammon Theological Seminary, Charles H. Mason Theological Seminary, Phillips School of Theology, Turner School of Theology and a fellowship.

The UNCF contribution could help on an annual basis to reach the institution’s budget “and we’re grateful,” said Calvin E. Booker Sr., chairman of the center’s board of trustees, said in a previous interview.

Booker said the school needs about $4 million a year, once everything is streamlined.

“We do have a plan in place to make it sustainable,” he said in the interview. “We have over $12 million worth of assets in buildings and land but we are cash broke.”

The Rev. Maisha I. K. Handy, ITC’s interim president, said in a previous interview the center needed about $2.5 million to regain its financial footing through the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Handy is the first woman to lead the institution and has aggressively sought to raise funds for the institution.

ITC’s footprint in Black churches and communities has been an important one. Its graduates have gone on to lead Black churches, hold top positions in mainline Christian denominations, become chaplains and held leadership roles in nonprofits and communities.