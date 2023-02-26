It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.

“I hate it, but it’s time for this to take place,” she said.

She didn’t have many memories of Carter at the small country school they attended together, which ran from the first through 11th grades. He is five years older than her.

“We didn’t have any idea he would be president,” she said.

Carter’s wife Rosalynn is closer in age to Haugabook, who said she and Rosalynn were both shy girls taken under the wings of the more outgoing Ruth Carter.

Haugabook married in 1955 and moved to Columbus, the first of many relocations with her husband, a Methodist minister who hopped from parish to parish. She worked as a teacher and the couple raised two daughters.

When Haugabook lived in Columbus, she came back to Plains every time Jimmy Carter won a presidential primary, to see him downtown greeting people from the back of a flatbed truck.

“It was pretty unreal,” she said. “You sort of had to pinch yourself to realize this was really happening in Plains, Georgia.”

She and her family took the Peanut Special train to Washington, D.C. for Carter’s inauguration. They attended a ball and stayed at the notoriously seedy Ambassador Hotel, which was demolished soon after.

Haugabook thought her family had the wrong priorities on the train ride home. She remembered saying, “Do y’all realize our native son was made president of the United States, and here we are talking about the hotel?”

Haugabook also came back to Plains when celebrities met with Carter there, she told a University of Georgia interviewer for a 2014 oral history project. She vowed to stop coming around after she was sucked into a mob jostling to see Henry Kissinger.

“I came to see Kissinger,” Haugabook said. “I had been seein’ President Carter all my life, so I wasn’t downtown to see him.”

After they retired, Haugabook and her husband returned to Plains in 1987 to live in her childhood home.

Now, when she thinks of Carter, she feels the strange pain of mourning someone not yet gone. But she said Carter’s wishes are being fulfilled. He always wanted to keep Plains on the map, she said.

He will be buried at his home, which will become a museum after he and Rosalynn are both gone. Haugabook and her husband, 95-year-old CG, could have a new status then.

“When Jimmy and Rosalynn are gone, CG and I will be the oldest in town,” she said. “That’ll be our claim to fame.”