IRS audit reveals U.S. millionaires underpaid $2.4 billion in taxes

The government accountability report is recommending the IRS update protocols that would put high-income earners more on the radar.

The watchdog also found that the IRS consistently identifies deficient tax returns but at the same time the agency had failed to elevate those cases to its collection enforcement department.

Further, the report suggests the IRS begin a side-by-side comparison of an individual’s income vs their outstanding tax to determine who should be prioritized for collections, Bloomberg reports.

In response, the IRS objected to the overall assessment made in the report.

“The IRS asserts that its predictive models used in case selection are built on robust historical datasets,” the agency stated in the report. “It further asserts that its model building process determines which variables are most effective in accurately estimating the percent of delinquent taxes that will be collected, and how these variables should be weighted.”

Democrats on Capitol Hill are also looking into legislation that would increase audits among wealthy businesses and individuals.

“The inspector general’s report reiterates wealthy tax cheats are stealing billions from the American people,” said Ron Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. “Importantly, the report notes the IRS could make significant progress in cracking down on tax cheats by focusing on those who make the most money and owe the most in unpaid tax bills.”

Last year the IRS announced plans to increase audits on small businesses and investors by 50% this year, Bloomberg reported.