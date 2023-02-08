UGA president unsure if policy changes needed after fatal crash

Brooks declined to address questions regarding whether the school had spoken to two football players that Athens officers at the scene sought information on after the crash: linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon. Brooks also would not comment on what Willock’s father meant when he told the AJC that the university was “compensating” his family.

The crash has raised questions about the university’s culpability in an episode that exposed the blurred lines between the university’s football staff and its football players.

The Journal-Constitution previously reported that surveillance video showed McClendon and Willock leaving a downtown Athens strip club with two women strongly resembling Bowles and LeCroy about 15 minutes before the crash. Their late-night socializing may have violated a university policy that forbids inappropriate contact between employees and student-athletes. McClendon told reporters last week that the group was headed to a Waffle House at the time of the crash to meet other players.

Two days after the article ran, Brooks announced on Jan. 24 that the athletic association was conducting its own investigation of the crash, indicating that it could lead to policy changes.

During his presentation Tuesday to the association board, Brooks made mention of the tragic crash and said the university continues to grieve the loss of Willock and LeCroy. He also reiterated to the board that LeCroy was unauthorized to drive the university-leased car at the time of the crash, reiterating statements released previously by the athletic association.

Brooks also took a moment to recognize three UGA staff members for their assistance during the tragedy comforting players and others. Brooks publicly recognized to the board team chaplain Thomas Settles, Executive Associate Athletic Director Ron Courson and Director of Player Support and Operations Bryant Gantt.

“Sometimes in the darkest moments, individuals shine,” Brooks said.

On Friday, the AJC reported that Gantt was among the first to arrive at the scene of the crash. Gantt was given clearance by Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters to speak to officers at the scene just minutes after the wreck, raising questions about the independence of the crash investigation.

Athens police spokesperson Lt. Shaun Barnett told the AJC that “there is no evidence that suggests anyone involved in the crash has been influenced in any way.”

Brooks said the university is cooperating with law enforcement. Authorities are waiting for results of a toxicology test performed on LeCroy