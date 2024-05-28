Juvenile dies after collapsing in state’s custody

A teenager who was in custody of the Georgia juvenile justice system died Sunday after he collapsed while playing basketball, according to the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice.

The 17-year-old teenage boy collapsed inside the gymnasium at the Augusta Youth Development Campus that’s overseen by the Department of Juvenile Justice, said Glenn Allen, director of communications for the department. Staff at the youth detention facility was present in the gym at the time of the incident, he said in an email.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a medical center in Augusta, where he later died. The Department of Juvenile Justice did not release the boy’s name.