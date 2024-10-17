Rawls’ killing comes on the heels of a similar case, that of Shane Griffith, who was allegedly punched, kicked, stomped on, whipped with a belt and burned by 11 inmates, apparently over several hours, before the staff noticed he was dead at Valdosta State Prison in May. All 11 of those men have been charged with murder.

Among the other 2024 victims verified by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are a 23-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman incarcerated at Lee Arrendale State Prison. Both were strangled, and authorities have charged another prisoner with murdering both of the women.

The carnage may be much worse.

In March, the Georgia Department of Corrections said it would no longer provide information on how prisoners are dying. That forced the AJC to seek out other sources to try to identify homicides. Ultimately, death certificates will be the definitive record, but autopsy findings can take months, even years, to be reported.

Death certificate findings are still missing for several 2022 prison deaths. For 2023, coroners have said that findings on how nine prisoners died are still pending investigation.

These are the known homicides since 2020, as reported in official records. When records from the GDC conflicted with death certificate findings on names, ages and dates, the information from the death data was used.

Augusta State Medical Prison: 11 homicides

Eddie Gosier, 39, (died May 2, 2020) ligature strangulation. He died just hours after an inmate with a particularly violent history was moved by guards into Gosier’s cell. The killer, Daniel Luke Ferguson, had previously strangled to death an inmate at Hays State Prison after being sentenced to life in prison when he was 18 for the shooting death of a neighbor in Walton County.

Thomas Henry Giles, 31: (Oct. 28, 2020) inhalation of products of combustion. He was left in his smoke-filled cell for hours. The state agreed to pay his family $5 million to settle a lawsuit over his death.

Terry Lee Bennett II, 43: (Jan. 10, 2021) blunt impact to head.

Ali Lamont Tanner, 45: (July 2, 2021) stabbed in neck.

William Taylor Bodge, 61: (Feb. 5, 2022) delayed complications of blunt force injuries of the head suffered weeks earlier. The incident date is listed in the death data as Jan. 20, 2022.

Raphael Zachery Milligan, 41: (July 21, 2022) blunt force injuries and strangulation. Another prisoner was charged with his murder.

Amos Bennett Huff Jr., 60: (March 30, 2023) strangled. His 26-year-old cellmate was charged with Huff’s murder.

Randall Joey Futch, 61: (June 8, 2023) delayed complications of blunt force head trauma.

Thomas Preston Johnson, 56: (April 12, 2024) incident report shows homicide. Death certificate not in.

Rodarick Lee Hayes, 29: (May 25, 2024) sharp force injury of the torso. Two prisoners and a correctional officer have been charged with murder in his stabbing death. Hayes and the other prisoners were allegedly attacking another prisoner, who stabbed Hayes. The officer is accused of aiding in the attack, according to court records. The Department of Justice investigation of Georgia prisons found that the victim had been attacked on multiple occasions before his death.

Lamar Wesson Phillips, 39: (June 8, 2024) Incident report data shows a murder on this date. The incident report shows an inmate-to-inmate assault, homicide. Death certificate not in.

Baldwin State Prison: 8 homicides

Joshua Emanuel Williams, 22: (died July 3, 2020) multiple sharp force injuries. A lawsuit by his mother alleges he was placed in a cell with an inmate who had stabbed other inmates.

Jose Martin Ibarra Garcia, 41: (June 15, 2021) multiple stab wounds to head, torso and extremities. Edward Jamar McCloud, 40: (July 23, 2021) sharp force injury to neck. Jamari McClinton, 21: (Aug. 11, 2021) stabbed. He was slain five days after being transferred from Phillips State Prison, where he had been in protective custody after threats from gang members. Protection was removed when he was transferred. Bedarius Clark, 26: (Aug. 21, 2021) homicide. Death certificate not in. He was found unresponsive in the prison’s segregation unit. The GDC described the death as an assault. Fredrick Louis Spears Jr., 27: (May 2, 2023) stab wound to torso. Johnny Lee Vaughn, 39: (Oct. 4, 2023) stab wound to torso. The GDC said he died after a fight involving multiple inmates. Vincent Reshad Dyer, 50: (Aug. 21, 2024) sharp force chest trauma; stabbed by others with sharp instruments. Incident report data shows a homicide, fight and contraband.

Calhoun State Prison: 4 homicides

DaQuavious Cachone Lackey, 21: (died May 16, 2022) stab wound of the neck and multiple blunt force injuries. The DOJ report said he was killed after staff moved the assailant out of segregation to general population and then back to segregation without following procedures. There, he was housed in a cell with another prisoner. That prisoner asked to be moved because the two weren’t getting along. The next day, an orderly saw the victim being beaten by his cellmate with a fan motor in a net bag, the DOJ reported.

Martel Dorsey, 34: (Oct. 4, 2023) stabbed by other or others with sharp instruments. The GDC told a TV station that several witnesses saw Dorsey run out of a dorm as he was chased by other prisoners.

Kenneth Piper, 37: (May 4, 2024) Incident report shows a murder on this date, inmate-to-inmate assault. Death certificate not in.

Gonzalo Colmenero, 54: (July 17, 2024) Incident report data show an inmate-to-inmate assault, death. Death certificate not in.

Central State Prison: 3 homicides

Joshua Carl-Haynes Lester, 34: (died July 28, 2021) stab wound to chest.

Hollis Alan Bryant, 28: (Dec. 17, 2023) sharp force trauma to left femoral artery. The DOJ report says he was stabbed to death and that three other prisoners were criminally charged.

Marquis L. Johnson, 26: (Dec. 18, 2023) stab wound to chest. The DOJ report of a murder on this date said the victim was stabbed in the prison barbershop on Dec. 8 and hospitalized. When he returned to the prison, he died after going into cardiac arrest secondary to the stabbing.

Coastal State Prison: 5 homicides

Kion E. Parks, 31: (died Sept. 14, 2021) stabbed. Incident report shows five other prisoners were involved, and a lawsuit alleges five inmates stabbed Parks to death.

Rufus Ramon Lee, 27: (Dec. 14, 2021) stab wound to chest. Incident report shows four other prisoners were involved in the incident. A lawsuit by Lee’s mother alleges that the lock on his cell didn’t work, allowing assailants from other cells and dorms to reach him. The suit also says that four inmates were indicted in his death.

Salomon Andres Ramirez, 43: (Oct. 20, 2023) apparent homicide, according to the GDC. Cause not stated. Death certificate not available.

Ryan Chase Archer, 25: (Dec. 13, 2023) stab wound to chest. The DOJ report says he died after a fight with other prisoners. He was due to be released in 2024.

Raymond Littles, 49: (April 16, 2024) incident report shows homicide, with another prisoner disciplined. Death certificate not in.

Coffee Correctional Facility: 2 homicides

Kendall Ja’Mal Cromer, 31: (died Nov. 30, 2020) stab wound to neck and chest. Incident report shows four other inmates were involved.

Hendricks Riley Gunn, 42: (Jan. 1, 2022) blunt force injuries to head and neck.

Dodge State Prison: 2 homicides

Douglas Anthony Forts, 57: (died June 2, 2022) acute traumatic amputation of finger during fight.

Hezekiah Sha’Nard Cuyler, 21: (Sept. 14, 2022) blunt force trauma to head.

Dooly State Prison: 6 homicides

Dimitri Merci Jackson, 36: (died Jan. 3, 2023) stab wound to chest.

Chad Taylor Roadifer, 45: (Oct. 27, 2023) delayed complications of blunt force head trauma, interval months.

Brian Lee Wainwright, 59: (Jan. 4, 2024) homicide. Death certificate not in.

Raquon Ja’Veyonte Tucker, 26; (March 22, 2024) complications of blunt force head trauma

Carlos Omar Soldiew-Acosta, 38: (June 22, 2024) complications due to blunt force trauma. The coroner told a TV station that he may have been dead for more than 24 hours before his body was found.

Zeary Davis, 31: (Sept. 26, 2024) A county coroner told a TV station he was stabbed to death. Death certificate not in.

Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison: 5 homicides

Daniel Charriez, 46: (died Feb. 23, 2022) delayed complications of traumatic brain injury, four-month interval.

Boyd Henry Williams, 64: (Oct. 3, 2022) manual strangulation, blunt force trauma to head.

Elmer W. Pless, 65: (May 15, 2023) strangulation.

Carrell Beontae Johnson, 32: (June 6, 2023) chopping injuries to head and sharp force injuries to torso.

Brandon Trace Burrell, 31: (Jan. 28, 2024) methamphetamine intoxication complicated by physical altercation. Assaulted by another inmate while he was under the effects of methamphetamine. A TV station reported he had suffered numerous stab wounds.

Georgia State Prison*: 7 homicides

Raul Garcia Bailon, 39: (died April 21, 2020) positional asphyxia and suffocation due to assault, blunt trauma to soft tissues.

Joctavious Artez Newsome, 25: (Nov. 4, 2020) stab wound.

Demetrius Stubbins, 38: (Dec. 21, 2020) stab wound to chest.

Christopher Dewayne Mathis, 37: (Feb. 26, 2021) blunt force trauma to head.

Christopher D’Corro Ward, 29: (May 25, 2021) carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation/methamphetamine toxicity. Incident report shows fire.

Fabian Garcia-Mata, 27: (Sept. 10, 2021) multiple stab wounds.

Troy Donald Harvey, 34: (Sept. 12, 2021) stab wound to chest.

* Prison was closed in early 2022.

Hancock State Prison: 8 homicides

Cesar Arnold Pastrana Morales, 33: (died March 13, 2020) stab wound to chest. Incident report shows five other inmates involved in the incident.

Rashad Bolton, 29: (Jan. 4, 2021) puncture wound to chest with sharp object. In a lawsuit, his parents claim he was stabbed to death.

Dwayne Zackery Jr., 22: (Feb. 12, 2021) stab wound to chest with homemade knife. Death data states he was stabbed by cellmate.

Charles ‘Tristen’ James McKee, 24: (May 23, 2022) Death data show he was stabbed 13 times in the back and head. Incident report shows five other inmates directly involved. A lawsuit alleges he was placed in a dorm with known gang members who were hostile to LGBTQ inmates. The U.S. Department of Justice investigation found that McKee tried to escape gang members who were beating and stabbing him by jumping through stair railings to the floor below. But the gang members continued to stab him there. Another prisoner trying to stop the attack was seriously wounded, DOJ reported.

Terry Lee Bishop, 49: (Oct. 18, 2022) blunt force trauma, acute toxicity of methamphetamine, acute toxicity of cannabinoids. The death data show he was beaten to death by another prisoner.

Norman Samples, 59: (Dec. 27, 2022) blunt force injuries to head and torso.

Roland Lamont Phillips, 33: (June 28, 2023) multiple sharp force injuries. An incident report shows he suffered 11 puncture wounds to his front torso and one puncture wound to his neck. A murder warrant was served against his cellmate.

Francisco Zaldivar Melgar-Saldivar, 26: (Aug. 12, 2023) strangulation and blunt force injuries. A claim filed against the state alleges that he wasn’t provided appropriate medical care after being attacked by another prisoner.

Hays State Prison: 6 homicides

Anthony L. McGhee Jr., 34: (died March 29, 2020) complications of blunt force head trauma and sharp force trauma of torso and extremities.

Jorge Renberto Ventura-Cabrera, 35: (June 5, 2021) stab wounds to neck, torso and upper extremities. Incident report shows two other inmates involved.

Quintez Smith, 25: (Aug. 29, 2022) multiple sharp force injuries.

Talore Stihles Blackford, 31: (Oct. 28, 2023) multiple stab wounds to neck.

Jeremy Edward Price, 36: (March 2, 2024) stab wounds to neck and chest.

Freddie Lee Talley, 31: (May 6, 2024) stab wound to chest. Incident report shows a murder; weapons used include 22-inch, 20-inch, 12-inch, 14-inch, 10.5-inch and 21.5-inch sharpened weapons. Four other prisoners were involved.

Johnson State Prison: 5 homicides

Jerry Lee Brown, 61: (died Nov. 12, 2020) stab wounds to head, blunt force injury to face

David Lamar Henegar, 44: (Oct. 16, 2021) Manual strangulation, blunt force trauma to head. A lawsuit alleges that Henegar — who had a disability, according to the death data — was choked over the course of hours by his cellmate, who also stomped on his chest and strangled him. Neighboring prisoners allegedly heard his screams and called for officers to intervene, but none did, the lawsuit alleges. The suit also alleges that Henegar was in a cell with a mentally ill inmate who had previously attacked him.

Michael Page, 53: (June 29, 2023) homicide. Cause not stated. Death certificate not in.

Donald Prescott Lee, 41: (Nov. 16, 2023) blunt force trauma to head, neck and torso.

Kenneth Adam Robinson, 50: (Aug. 10, 2024) Incident report data shows a homicide. Death certificate not in.

Lee Arrendale State Prison: 3 homicides

Angela Denise Anderson, 39: (died Sept. 11, 2022) asphyxia due to neck and chest compression.

Sherry Elaine Joyce, 61: (April 27, 2024) strangled. In October 2024, another prisoner was charged in her death and the death of Hallie Marie Reed.

Hallie Marie Reed, 23: (May 5, 2024) strangled. Another prisoner was charged in her death and the death of Sherry Joyce.

Macon State Prison: 24 homicides

Johnny Eugene Young, 24: (died Jan. 27, 2020) sharp force injury to mouth/tongue.

Rafael Blas Becerra, 36: (March 7, 2020) stab wounds to upper torso. Incident report shows seven other inmates involved, with six injured.

Carrington Juwon Frye, 23: (March 20, 2020) stab wounds to neck and chest. Incident report shows two other inmates involved. Frye’s mother told Georgia lawmakers that he was stabbed and bled for more than half an hour before help arrived.

David Travis Alexander Dennis, 35: (May 13, 2020) multiple sharp force injuries.

Coty Dustin Silvers, 39: (May 23, 2020) asphyxia.

Bobby Edward Lee Jr., 38: (July 13, 2020) ligature strangulation. A federal lawsuit alleges he was strangled by his cellmate, a convicted murderer. The suit blames his death on understaffing and indifference by prison officials.

Robbie B. Brower, 58: (Oct. 4, 2020) blunt and sharp force injuries to head and neck.

Raul Villegas, 37: (Dec. 13, 2020) stab wound to torso. Incident report shows three other inmates involved.

Carlos Maurice Fisher Jr., 30: (May 10, 2021) multiple sharp force injuries.

Ryan Weston Darville, 37: (Dec. 29, 2021) stab wounds to chest.

Joseph Walter Brown, 36: (July 26, 2022) multiple stab wounds.

Dan Brooks Jr., 50: (Aug. 21, 2022) stab wound to neck.

Kendrick Malik Brown, 25: (Oct. 16, 2022) blunt force head injury. His mother told a TV station that her son was due to be released in a month but was placed in a cell with a prisoner known to be dangerous.

James Cornelius McLeroy III, 26: (Dec. 19, 2022) stab wounds to torso. Incident report shows two other prisoners involved were gang members.

Sabino Carlos Ramos, 34: (March 22, 2023) multiple stab wounds. The DOJ report of the homicide says four gang members ran past an officer to the kitchen area and fatally stabbed a prisoner working there. A GDC lieutenant then saw prisoners in an adjacent housing unit getting weapons and beginning to fight. The intensity of the fighting led officers to deploy munitions to try to control the dorms. Eleven prisoners were stabbed, with six of them needing transport to hospitals.

Kevin Deshawn Lamar, 44: (Aug. 10, 2023) sharp force chest trauma. His cellmate was charged with murder and other crimes in Lamar’s death.

Taurean Hardy, 41, (Dec. 10, 2023) homicide. Death certificate not in. The DOJ report says a prisoner died on this date after an altercation with his cellmate.

Kenneth Keith Malcom, 38: (Feb. 12, 2024) sharp force trauma to head, neck, torso and upper extremities.

Reginald Lamonte Ginn, 31: (March 13, 2024) blunt force head trauma.

Devontae Marquez Young, 28: (May 10, 2024) cardiac arrest; sharp force chest trauma; assaulted by another with sharp instrument.

Mathis Lee Ward, 37: (June 8, 2024) sharp force chest trauma; sharp force neck, upper and lower extremity trauma; assaulted with homemade sharp instrument. Incident report lists weapon used was two pieces of metal sharpened to a point.

Jarraad Quayshawn Williams, 32: (July 17, 2024) Incident report data shows inmate-to-inmate assault, homicide. Death certificate not in.

Shannon Pickett, 49: (July 21, 2024) Exsanguination (bleeding to death); sharp force trauma. Incident report data shows an inmate-to-inmate assault.

Keith Antwone Green, 44: (Aug. 30, 2024) Incident report data shows an inmate-to-inmate assault, homicide. Death certificate not in.

Phillips State Prison: 8 homicides

Dave Stone, 61: (died Nov. 20, 2021) closed head trauma, delayed effects. His sister told the AJC that he was in a mental health ward when he was assaulted, apparently with two pipes wrapped in a cloth. After the attack, his brain was no longer functioning and he was taken off life support, she said.

Jamal Cymonne Johnson, 32: (June 11, 2022) stab wounds to head, injuring brain, delayed effects.

Sidney Sanchez Nealey, 22: (July 18, 2022) stab wounds to torso.

Jacob Kendall Daniels, 19: (Aug. 13, 2022) stab wound to neck, shoulder and arm.

Quafabian Melik McBride, 19: (Sept. 30, 2022) stab wound to chest, injuring heart: sharp force injuries to head, torso and upper extremities. Stabbing occurred during a gang-related fight in the lockdown unit. McBride was housed elsewhere in the prison and had been brought to lockdown that day through the arrangements of officers. The DOJ report says that following the homicide, a gang war erupted at multiple other GDC prisons, with Bloods attacking Crips in the several days that followed. The gang-related violence led to 20 prisoners being hospitalized, the DOJ found.

Alim Rasheed Lovett, 33: (Dec. 8, 2022) stab wounds to back, injuring right lung. Also sharp force injuries to head, torso and right thigh. Incident report shows four other prisoners involved.

Arthur James Wimbush Jr., 46: (April 2, 2023) Blunt force trauma with fracture of thyroid cartilage.

David Fambro, 69: (July 24, 2024) complications of facial fractures — interval 26 days. Incident report data shows a homicide.

Rutledge State Prison: 3 homicides

Curtis Mincey, 74: (died July 22, 2021) blunt force trauma to head, neck, torso and extremities. In a lawsuit, his sister alleged that he suffered from a mental illness but didn’t receive appropriate medical or psychological assistance.

Daniel Tyler Nichols, 26: (April 23, 2023) asphyxia, neck compression.

Leon Venteris Hobson, 58: (July 7, 2024) incident report database shows inmate-to-inmate assault, homicide. A coroner told a TV station that he was found dead in his cell after a fight with his cellmate. Death certificate not in.

Smith State Prison: 19 homicides

Taylor Harrison Brooks, 26: (died April 10, 2020) multiple stab wounds.

John Bretleir Reyes Cardona, 24: (April 20, 2020) exsanguination (severe loss of blood) from stab wound to neck.

Justin Nathaniel Wilkerson, 25: (Jan. 5, 2021) asphyxia, neck compression. During a hearing at the Georgia Legislature, his mother testified he had mental health diagnoses of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and previously had been attacked in prison.

Desmond Hill, 35: (April 9, 2021) strangulation. According to a family member, the day before his death he call his mother and reported that he was in “the hole” with a cellmate who said he was going to kill him.

Hiwatha Abdulcah Hakeem Jr., 26: (April 12, 2021) multiple stab wounds. Incident report shows four other prisoners involved. A lawsuit alleges the four who attacked him had a history of violence toward others and that when he sought medical help after the assault, prison officials failed to provide timely and adequate care.

Derrick Dionte Deshun Harvey, 26: (June 25, 2021) stab wound to chest.

Christopher Ray Reynolds, 38: (July 1, 2021) blunt and sharp force injuries to head and neck.

Christopher Michael Redwine, 45: (Sept. 27, 2021) asphyxia due to manual strangulation.

Nathan Michael Mahan, 37: (Oct. 23, 2022) stab wounds.

Randy O’Neal Wynn, 54: (March 2, 2023) homicide. Death certificate says pending investigation.

Anthony Joseph Zino III, 71: (April 5, 2023) asphyxia, neck compression inflicted by other. The local coroner noted that the body was badly decomposed and the man likely had been dead for days before being discovered.

Calvin Darrell Denson Jr., 31: (April 26, 2023) stab wound to chest. The GDC said seven inmates were involved in a fight.

Shaquan Jahrel Boykins, 31: (May 11, 2023) blunt impact injuries to head

Justin Tyler Smith, 37: (July 28, 2023) epidural hematoma (bleeding between the brain membrane and the skull), blunt force injury to head. The medical examiner said Smith was punched and fell to the ground, striking his head.

Quenton G. Mayo, 30: (Aug. 14, 2023) stab wounds to neck. Incident report data shows four prisoners involved.

Correctional Officer Robert Danford Clark, 42: (Oct. 1, 2023) multiple stab wounds. He was attacked by an inmate.

James Adams Jr., 72: (Nov, 8, 2023) blunt force trauma to head and neck.

Donquerius Lamonte Mahone, 37: (Feb. 3, 2024) Homicide. Death certificate not in.

Food service worker Aureon Shavea Grace, 24: (May 25, 2024) gunshot wound to head. Grace was fatally shot by an inmate who was working in the kitchen.

Telfair State Prison: 13 homicides

Cedric La’Troy Johnson Sr., 35: (died March 13, 2020) strangulation.

Aldrich Norval Cain, 26: (April 23, 2020) multiple stab wounds. Incident report shows four other inmates involved.

Marcus Derrelle Pearson Jr., 28 (May 29, 2020) multiple stab wounds. Incident report shows two other inmates involved.

Luis Garcia Palacio, 41: (July 28, 2020) blunt impact injuries to head.

Juan Carlos Arguelles-Reveles, 37: (May 7, 2021) stabbing. Incident report shows 11 other inmates involved.

Xavier LaMar Warren, 32: (Dec. 28, 2022) stab wound to torso. Incident report shows four other inmates involved.

De’ahmoz Oshmic Floyd, 29: (April 18, 2023) exsanguination (severe bleeding): stab wound to side of neck. A claim filed against the state said he was stabbed by several other prisoners at a time when no prison staff were in the dorm. The claim also says he had renounced his gang affiliation while in prison, which made him a target of previous attacks.

Kwesi Jamal Stultz, 24: (Dec. 22, 2023) multiple injuries to head.

Joey Lebron Kilgore, 46: (Feb. 29, 2024) homicide. Death certificate not in.

Lamar Wilson, 32: (June 1, 2024) GDC said he died of injuries suffered during a fight. Death certificate not in.

Zoumana Madiou Sarre, 23: (July 5, 2024) multiple sharp force injuries to neck and torso

Henry Crump, age not available: (Sept. 2, 2024) Incident report data shows a homicide. Death certificate not in.

Eric Whitehead, age not available: (Sept. 18, 2024) The GDC told a TV station that Whitehead died after a fight with another inmate. Death certificate not in.

Terrell County Correctional Institution: 1 homicide

Logan Todd Peterson, 27: (died Dec. 27, 2021) post-traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage (bleeding in the space around the brain), assault

Valdosta State Prison: 11 homicides

Prince Leonard Blige, 54: (died Feb. 12, 2020) stab wound to torso.

Orvonta Tillman, 36: (June 16, 2020) multiple sharp force penetrating trauma to thorax.

Bobby Carpenter, 31: (Sept. 9, 2020) stab wound to the chest.

Hakeem Olajuwon Williams, 27: (Feb. 28, 2022) stab wound to chest. A claim filed against the state alleged that an officer placed him in a cell while handcuffed and Williams was attacked by a cellmate.

Dexter Jarrod Burnett, 35: (Sept. 16, 2022) stab wound to torso. In February 2024, a prisoner was indicted on a charge of killing Burnett with a homemade knife.

DyLance Montex Lampkin, 41: (July 30, 2023) multiple stab wounds to torso.

Quoesent Lamont Bostwick, 35: (July 31, 2023) homicide. Death certificate not in.

Rufus Shawn Lane, 55: (Jan. 13, 2024) ligature strangulation, found dead in cell. GDC incident data shows gang member involved.

Ricky Bernard Harris, 39: (Feb. 20, 2024) sharp force face and neck trauma.

Melvin Towns, 37: (April 21, 2024) GDC incident report shows a homicide on this date during a disruptive event and that six inmates were disciplined in connection with it. Warrants show he was stabbed with homemade knives. Death certificate not in.

Shane Griffith, 32: (May 30, 2024) blunt force trauma to head, torso and extremities. Warrants show that he was attacked by 11 other prisoners, who beat him with their fists and a pole, kicked him, stood on his chest and placed a burning object on his body.

Ware State Prison: 10 homicides

Robert Lee Wilson III, 31: (died July 17, 2020) multiple stab wounds. Incident report shows 16 other inmates involved, seven of whom were injured.

Christopher Arnett Rawls, 32: (Sept. 5, 2020) strangulation.

Christopher Eli Gresham, 39: (Sept. 30, 2021) stab wounds to back and lower extremities. A Sept. 30, 2021, incident report of a homicide says three other inmates were involved.

Kyle Anthony Strother, 31: (June 5, 2022) stab wound to chest.

Va’Darian LaVianta Carr, 26: (Sept. 18, 2022) stab wound to chest and back.

Alfonso Marquez Moore, 30: (June 19, 2023) blunt impact injuries to head.

Thomas Jerome McCoy, 38: (Oct. 7, 2023) stab wound to chest. Three other prisoners were involved in the incident, GDC data show.

Leonardo Lamonte Anderson, 49: (April 20, 2024) multiple stab wounds; assault by other with sharp object.

Christopher Michael Drake Taylor, 33: (May 28, 2024) stab wound to torso.

Samuel Keith Ellis, 31: (Aug. 1, 2024) multiple sharp force injuries. Incident report data shows a homicide with three inmates involved.

Washington State Prison: 4 homicides

Marquis Reshawn Jefferson, 26: (died May 12, 2022) stab wounds to torso and arm. A May 11, 2022, incident report of a homicide says four other inmates were involved.

Michael Lee Jackson, 60: (Aug. 17, 2022) multiple blunt force injuries in the setting of hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Incident report shows two other inmates were involved.

Jacob Cole Henson, 31: (April 23, 2024) multiple gunshot wounds. He was fatally shot after getting into a fight with a GDC officer who had taken him to a hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered in a stabbing incident earlier that day, according to police.

Devonte Tiger Williams, 26: (Aug. 9, 2024) multiple sharp force injuries to torso, head and neck

Wheeler Correctional Facility: 1 homicide

LaParrish Dawayne London, 30: (died March 21, 2023) stab wound to chest.

Wilcox State Prison: 3 homicides

James Forest Williams, 43: (died Oct. 3, 2022) blunt and sharp force injuries to head, torso and extremities.

Arthur Williams, 55: (July 18, 2024) Incident report data shows a homicide with two inmates involved. Death certificate not in.

Mariol Juante Rawls, 41: (Aug. 27, 2024) Incident report data shows nine offenders involved and a homemade weapon. Death certificate not in.

