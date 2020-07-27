Internal investigation at ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ after allegations of racism

The company brass had not commented about the matter Monday, the report said, and a representative for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” did not immediately respond to Variety’s calls.

Previously, Variety reported in April about an uproar among ‘Ellen’ stage crew members who cited the show’s lack of communication with them and its slowness to prioritize worker concerns during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. That was followed by a 60% cut in pay, even as the show continued to air.

Earlier this month, BuzzFeed interviewed several current and former employees of the show, all of whom alleged racism and intimidation on the set. Each of them asked to remain anonymous.

The allegations included claims of racist and passive-aggressive behavior and inappropriate banter during work hours, including one specific remark about two Black female employees with the same hairstyle.