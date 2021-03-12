Intense video shows dog being rescued from fire by APD officers

As a terrified dog cowered at the end of its lead, distancing itself from a car engulfed in flames, Atlanta police officers leaped into harm’s way to save the animal.
The Atlanta Police Department released video footage Thursday of the incident which involved a dog attached to a metal wire tether and trapped near a flaming car. As the car fire roared nearby, burning so intensely that it let off pops and squeals that sounded like fireworks, officers met the dog in a backyard where it had retreated as far from the fire as it could.
The video shows at least three officers gathering around the dog, shielding it from the heat as they work to free it from the tether. Realizing that they wouldn’t be able to cut the metal lead, the officers instead cut off the dog’s collar. Once the collar was off, the officers and dog can be seen sprinting away from the flaming car.
Away from the heat, one of the officers was able to coax the dog to his side. The officer can be seen petting the dog and saying, “I wasn’t going to let you go down like that!” Pops and bangs from the car fire can still be heard in the distance.
During the nearly four-minute-long video, the dog never barked or showed aggression towards the officers. “We would also like to mention that we are proud of the dog, who maintained his composure and showed bravery throughout this ordeal allowing the officers to free him,” the APD said. “We give him a 12/10. He’s a good boy.”