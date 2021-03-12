Intense video shows dog being rescued from fire by APD officers

The video shows at least three officers gathering around the dog, shielding it from the heat as they work to free it from the tether. Realizing that they wouldn’t be able to cut the metal lead, the officers instead cut off the dog’s collar. Once the collar was off, the officers and dog can be seen sprinting away from the flaming car.

Away from the heat, one of the officers was able to coax the dog to his side. The officer can be seen petting the dog and saying, “I wasn’t going to let you go down like that!” Pops and bangs from the car fire can still be heard in the distance.