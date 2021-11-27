Inmate breaks out of Rockdale County jail

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and asked the public’s help in tracking down 35-year-old Bryan Lee Grantham. The agency also released a mug shot of the heavily tattooed escapee, described as 5 feet, 5 inches and 150 pounds with sandy blond hair, a goatee and hazel eyes.

Deputies said Grantham was last seen wearing a green and white striped jumpsuit with the words “Rockdale County Inmate” before he escaped the Conyers jail. He had on black Vans sneakers and has an identifiable tat inscribed across his forehead that reads “Damaged.”