Inmate breaks out of Rockdale County jail

An inmate locked up at the Rockdale County jail for a probation violation escaped custody Saturday.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and asked the public’s help in tracking down 35-year-old Bryan Lee Grantham. The agency also released a mug shot of the heavily tattooed escapee, described as 5 feet, 5 inches and 150 pounds with sandy blond hair, a goatee and hazel eyes.
Deputies said Grantham was last seen wearing a green and white striped jumpsuit with the words “Rockdale County Inmate” before he escaped the Conyers jail. He had on black Vans sneakers and has an identifiable tat inscribed across his forehead that reads “Damaged.”
A black pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger, was seen near the Sheriff’s Office at the time of Grantham’s escape, Rockdale County officials said. Anyone who helps Grantham could be charged with aiding and abetting a fugitive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Credit: Matt Bruce
Grantham was jailed for violating his probation and failure to appear. Deputies warn he is very familiar with the Conyers area and asked residents and business owners to “stay vigilant.”
Authorities said Grantham should be considered dangerous and advised anyone who spots him not to approach, but to call 911 instead.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 470-464-0649.
