Inmate attacks leave Georgia jailers struck, bitten

Harrowing encounters with inmates in the Fulton and Clarke County jails this month have sent jailers to hospital, the incidents underscoring the dangers they face on the job.
On April 7, detention officer Brooklyn Unitas was distributing meals to inmates in the Fulton County Jail when James Dosen, 51, allegedly attempted to push her over a second-floor railing before knocking her to the ground and biting off part of her right ear, according to jail and court records. Other inmates came to Unitas’ rescue; orderlies and a jail sergeant managed to pry Dosen off of a bleeding Unitas, records say.
Dosen, who was charged with aggravated assault and battery against a law enforcement officer, was in jail on a misdemeanor battery charge accusing him of pepper spraying someone in the face on Jan. 27. He spoke gibberish, according to the records, when jailers tried to interview him about the alleged attack on Unitas.
Dosen’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.
Unitas, who was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, is to be recognized with a proclamation during Wednesday’s Fulton Commission Meeting. She did not respond to requests for comment.
During an interview at the jail this week, Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat called Unitas a “true shero,” adding that she sustained a broken elbow. When he visited her at the hospital, Labat said, she told him she wasn’t sure if she had finished serving meals in the jail before the attack and added, “I just want to take care of my inmates.”
“She is absolutely one of the bravest young ladies I know,” Labat said.
On April 21, a male inmate serving a sentence for third degree arson allegedly attacked a female sergeant in the Clarke County Jail in Athens, wielding a weapon he created by putting bars of soap in a sock, the Clarke sheriff’s office said. He struck her repeatedly in the head and arms and unsuccessfully attempted to pull her Taser from its holster, the office said.
As a fellow detention officer sought to help her, the inmate struck him and knocked his Taser out of his hand. The inmate grabbed that Taser and attempted to fire it at him before other officers arrived and restrained him.
The injured jailers were treated at a local hospital and released. As spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office declined to identify those involved and said her office was looking into whether the alleged assailant would be charged.
