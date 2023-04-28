Inmate attacks leave Georgia jailers struck, bitten

During an interview at the jail this week, Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat called Unitas a “true shero,” adding that she sustained a broken elbow. When he visited her at the hospital, Labat said, she told him she wasn’t sure if she had finished serving meals in the jail before the attack and added, “I just want to take care of my inmates.”

“She is absolutely one of the bravest young ladies I know,” Labat said.

On April 21, a male inmate serving a sentence for third degree arson allegedly attacked a female sergeant in the Clarke County Jail in Athens, wielding a weapon he created by putting bars of soap in a sock, the Clarke sheriff’s office said. He struck her repeatedly in the head and arms and unsuccessfully attempted to pull her Taser from its holster, the office said.

As a fellow detention officer sought to help her, the inmate struck him and knocked his Taser out of his hand. The inmate grabbed that Taser and attempted to fire it at him before other officers arrived and restrained him.

The injured jailers were treated at a local hospital and released. As spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office declined to identify those involved and said her office was looking into whether the alleged assailant would be charged.