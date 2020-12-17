Incoming CDC chief: Masks will be necessary for the ‘better part’ of 2021

“I take vulnerable in two different ways,” she said. “Those who are more likely to get infected by virtue of the fact they live in high-risk communities, and the second is those who are at high risk for severe disease.”

Dr. William Schaffner, a longtime adviser to the CDC on vaccines, told CNN that Walensky, who is a practicing infectious disease specialist, is poised to encourage health care professionals to take the shot.

“What Rochelle will have is instant credibility with the practicing community. They will know that she knows what it’s like to be at the bedside of a very sick patient,” he said.

“She’s clear, articulate and she can deliver messages with a smile. You can just look at her and just by her presence know that she is both competent and dedicated,” said Schaffner, a liaison representative on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.