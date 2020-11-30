In first interview since election loss, Trump continues unsubstantiated claims

In the interview, the president discussed his role in the drug companies’ vaccine trials.

“I came up with vaccines that people didn’t think we’d have for five years,” Trump said. In fact, pharmaceutical companies — including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Novavax — created the vaccines.

The Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” funded some pharmaceutical companies’ research, development and the eventual distribution of the vaccine, but some companies with successful vaccine trials — such as Pfizer — did not participate in the administration’s program.

The president’s interview came after weeks of making no public comments.

Biden, the president-elect, has filled several Cabinet positions and made public appeals to Americans about curbing the surge in coronavirus cases.

“I know the country has grown weary of the fight. We need to remember we are at war with the virus, not one another. Not with each other. This is the moment where we need to steal our spines, redouble our efforts and recommit ourselves ... we are all in this together,” Biden said during an address prior to Thanksgiving.