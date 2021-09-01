Illinois church camp and conference led to 180 COVID-19 cases, CDC says

No proof of vaccination or COVID-19 testing was required prior to arriving at the camp, and masks were not on a list of suggested items to bring, according to the CDC.

The camp was for people ages 14 to 18, who stayed in large, shared boarding facilities with 100 campers each and ate together in a cafeteria.

In all, 26% of the 335 campers and staff members got confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC report.

The conference was held at a different location and included 500 attendees and 30 staff members. The conference also did not require vaccinations, tests or masks.

Of the 180 people with probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19, five had to be hospitalized. No one died. None of the vaccinated people who got breakthrough cases had to be hospitalized.

“The high rate of transmission was likely driven by the number of persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant." - the CDC in its report

The report showed, once again, that vaccinated people can spread COVID-19. Of the 122 people from the camp and conference who caught the illness, 18 were fully vaccinated. Eight close contacts of those 18 fully vaccinated people then got it, including four people who were fully vaccinated.

In all, there were 29 cases among fully vaccinated people.

Of 31 infected people whose who had specimens sequenced, 87% had the delta variant.

The delta variant is more contagious than previous versions and now accounts for almost all new cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The report also noted that 21 outbreaks at overnight camps in Illinois had been reported as of Aug. 7, “reinforcing the importance of COVID-19 prevention measures at these camps, including identifying infected persons through prearrival and screening testing programs and consistent implementation of other prevention efforts, including vaccination, masking, and physical distancing.”

Overall, 1,127 people from at least four states were exposed to the coronavirus because they went to the camp or conference or were close contacts of people with camp or conference-associated cases.