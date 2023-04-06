ICE detainee dies in southwest Georgia

Salvador Vargas was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release. ICE said it encountered Vargas at the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post, Texas, following his February 2010 drug possession conviction.

ICE added that it has notified Mexican officials about Vargas’ death and that they have contacted his next of kin.