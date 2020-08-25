‘I want answers’: Man sues Piedmont Hospital after car crashed into ER, killed wife

Atlanta police determined that the crash was not deliberate. The 75-year-old driver was not injured or charged. Police said the driver was on her way to a 7:40 a.m. appointment but no further information on what caused her to lose control has been released.

Darl Champion, Hill’s attorney, told Channel 2 that the grieving man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the hospital.

“Piedmont (Hospital) has a responsibility to protect from foreseeable hazards,” Champion said, adding that the hospital has bollards protecting its front entrance but not its ER. “This would have been a relatively minor collision if Piedmont had those bollards up.”

The incident hurt four other people, including 29-year-old Kai Bailey, who suffered a broken pelvis and hips.

“I remember running from the red SUV,” Bailey said during a prior news conference with her attorney. “Either way I went, I was going to get hit that day.”

The hospital sent a statement to Channel 2 regarding the lawsuit that said, in part: “We would like to continue to express our deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this accident and its aftermath.”

The hospital also said it will not comment on pending claims or investigations.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

In other news: