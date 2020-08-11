Video shows harrowing crash into Piedmont Hospital ER

Atlanta police said at the time it appeared the crash was not deliberate. Video shows the SUV sitting in the traffic circle outside the hospital. Suddenly it accelerates, crashing into another car before careening into the lobby. The 75-year-old driver was not injured. Atlanta police have said the action was not deliberate and haven’t released information regarding what caused the driver to lose control.

One person died and four were hurt. The crash left Kai Bailey, 29, with broken hips and pelvis.