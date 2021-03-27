X

How to help Newnan tornado recovery

March 26, 2021 Coweta: School officials survey Newnan High School, which sustained heavy damage from a tornado early Friday. Daylight gave emergency crews a look at the damage, summed up in one word: catastrophic. The city of Newnan, including the historic district and Newnan High School, was hit especially hard. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By AJC staff

The Newnan Police Department said Friday it was overwhelmed by the donations of water and non-perishable food items. Donations will be accepted Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Newnan Center, located at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan.

The Red Cross is also accepting donations. Call, click or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Storms that rolled through North Georgia late Thursday into Friday left a path of destruction, killing one person and injuring others. Most of metro Atlanta was spared from major damage, but Bartow and Polk counties ― in northwest Georgia ― and Coweta County south of Atlanta took the brunt of the impact. Late Friday, the National Weather Service said it was an EF4 tornado with 170-mph winds that hit Coweta.

Newnan High School and the city’s historic district were among the hard-hit areas in Coweta County.

