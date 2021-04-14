How the Capitol Riot Suspects Are Challenging the Charges

“The statutes being used don’t always describe what actually happened at the Capitol,” said Gregory Hunter, who has represented several people charged in connection with the riot. “I don’t think that anyone foresaw, when they wrote these laws, that they would be meant for a violent mob willing to do damage and stop Congress from doing its job.”

While the FBI opened several hundred investigations in the wake of the attack, prosecutors have charged about 400 people so far, suggesting that the government has not been simply sweeping up trespassers and charging them with crimes. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the cases beyond what is in the public record.

Perhaps the most difficult part of the prosecution has been deciding which charges accurately describe an underlying crime that has no real precedent. While many of the 400 people charged are certain to plead guilty, others plan to fight. And without a legal guidepost, prosecutors have sometimes seemed to reach.

They have, for instance, charged many defendants with aiding and abetting but not fully explained who they helped or precisely what they did. One prosecutor made a novel legal argument last week, suggesting in court that a rioter had “corralled” a segment of the crowd into storming the Capitol and thus had turned the mob itself into a weapon.

“The Capitol attack was, thankfully, an unprecedented event,” said Aitan Goelman, a former federal prosecutor who helped try Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber. “But that means you’re not going to have any blueprint cases to know how — or what — to charge.”

From the start, prosecutors have run into an overarching problem: The attack against the Capitol was committed by a mob, but justice is supposed to be meted out on an individual level.

It was clear almost immediately that not everyone who broke into the building would be charged with identical offenses. Some attacked the police with flagpoles, hockey sticks, crutches and bear spray. Others showed up primed for battle in helmets, tactical vests, gas masks and goggles.

But many simply walked into the building, breaking nothing, hurting no one and giving no sign that they had planned anything.

In a recent ruling, the federal appeals court that oversees the Capitol cases took note of these distinctions, saying that even though the “violent breach” was “a grave danger to our democracy,” it was still important to stick to the “facts and circumstances of each case.”

“Those who actually assaulted police officers and broke through windows, doors and barricades, and those who aided, conspired with, planned or coordinated such actions,” the court wrote, “are in a different category of dangerousness than those who cheered on the violence or entered the Capitol after others cleared the way.”

At this stage of what is shaping up to be a marathon legal process, the government’s most prominent cases have been filed against the Oath Keepers, a militia that recruits former military and law enforcement officers, and the Proud Boys, an organization of leftist-hating brawlers that bills itself as defending “Western” values.

Prosecutors have repeatedly said an array of electronic communications — Facebook messages, online meeting room chats and conversations on a digital walkie-talkie app — show that the groups conspired not only internally to storm the Capitol but also may have coordinated with each other.

But now that the government is turning over evidence, lawyers for the extremist groups have attacked these theories of conspiracy, and judges have showed signs they agree.

Lawyers for the Oath Keepers, for instance, claim that the evidence shows that many of the dozen militia members now facing charges did not go to Washington with a plan to storm the Capitol, but went instead to protect high-profile Republicans like Roger Stone, the onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Lawyers for the Proud Boys assert that the group’s internal chats show that members had not planned to assault the Capitol, but had merely prepared to defend themselves against the leftist protesters with whom they had sparred at previous rallies in the city in November and December.

Other legal issues in other cases present a more systemic threat.

A lawyer for a Texas winemaker, Christopher Grider, filed a motion late last month to dismiss one of the charges he is facing: obstruction of a government proceeding. If Grider’s motion succeeds, it could have a chilling — even crippling — effect on dozens of cases against defendants facing similar charges.

The law in question, which carries a penalty of 20 years in prison, makes it illegal to interfere with an official proceeding related to the “administration of justice,” Grider’s lawyer, Brent Mayr, wrote. It was meant to stop people from obstructing with matters like a criminal or congressional investigation but was not intended to cover proceedings like the certification of a presidential vote, a largely ministerial event, Mayr argued.

Prosecutors have opposed the claim, and the issue will be argued at a hearing next month in front of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of Federal District Court in Washington. Several defense lawyers have said they are eager to see which way Jackson rules.

