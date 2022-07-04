How one runner ended up in a clown suit

Credit: Hope Dean
Mitch Esteppe, 28, is one of the race’s most colorful runners today.
Dressed in a full clown suit complete with face makeup, Esteppe is ready to sweat in a 10K. But he doesn’t look this way of his own volition.
Esteppe lost his fantasy football league this year, and this was his punishment — dress up as a clown and run in a race.
Originally from Denver, Colorado, Esteppe quickly heard about the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race when he moved to Atlanta for work. It was the only race he considered for the bet — and he doesn’t regret it.
”I’m already having a good time,” Esteppe said at the starting line. “All these American flags, red, white and blue? I just love this country. I’m fired up to be here.”