How one runner ended up in a clown suit

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
Mitch Esteppe was one of the more colorful runners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Credit: Hope Dean

Mitch Esteppe, 28, is one of the race’s most colorful runners today.

Dressed in a full clown suit complete with face makeup, Esteppe is ready to sweat in a 10K. But he doesn’t look this way of his own volition.

Esteppe lost his fantasy football league this year, and this was his punishment — dress up as a clown and run in a race.

Originally from Denver, Colorado, Esteppe quickly heard about the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race when he moved to Atlanta for work. It was the only race he considered for the bet — and he doesn’t regret it.

”I’m already having a good time,” Esteppe said at the starting line. “All these American flags, red, white and blue? I just love this country. I’m fired up to be here.”

