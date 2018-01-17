How much snow fell? 12 inches reported in some areas north of Atlanta

If you saw a lot of snow Friday night and Saturday in metro Atlanta, don’t be surprised. Some parts of Atlanta’s western and northern suburbs had up to a foot of snow, Channel 2 reported.
Many parts of Atlanta received at least 6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
And some places were skipped altogether. A weather graphic from Channel 2 Action News shows a band of the heaviest snowfall stretching from near Carroll County west of Atlanta to the northeast Georgia mountains. The Acworth area of Cobb and Cherokee counties received around 9 inches of snow. Tucker, in north DeKalb and western Gwinnett, was the shorter side, with about 3 inches. But then Clarkston, to the south and west of Tucker, received a reported 5 inches.
Areas that the snowstorm largely missed included the south metro counties of Fayette, Clayton, Henry and Rockdale counties. Those counties received a sprinkling of snow, or none at all. The Athens area received little snow.
Here is a short list of snowfall totals from Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Katie Walls.
Carters Lake (Gordon County) 12"
Bremen (Harlson County) 12"
Lost Mountain (Cobb County) 12"
Dallas (Paulding County) 12"
Cartersville (Bartow County) 10"
Holly Springs (Cherokee County) 9"
Douglasville (Douglas County) 9"
Walls also noted the official snow gauge at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport measured 2.3 inches of snow, or 80 percent of the Atlanta average snowfall for the year. The average for the year is 2.9 inches, she said.
Other snow reports were posted on Twitter from across metro Atlanta, including:
11.75 inches on Sweat Mountain (Cobb County)
6 inches in Alpharetta (Fulton County)
3 inches in Grant Park (Atlanta)
9 inches in Acworth (Cherokee County)
3.3 inches in Tucker (DeKalb / Gwinnett)
5.2 inches in Clarkston (DeKalb County)
AJC and our news partners continue to cover the Atlanta snow and its aftermath.
Follow AJC on Twitter and Facebook for updates. Share your photos on social media by tagging #Atlsnow and @ajc.
RELATED
About the Author