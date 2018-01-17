Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

How much snow fell? 12 inches reported in some areas north of Atlanta

caption arrowCaption
VIDEO: Drone Footage of Snow in Georgia

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dec 11, 2017

Update: How much snow fell in metro Atlanta Jan. 17, 2018

If you saw a lot of snow Friday night and Saturday in metro Atlanta, don’t be surprised. Some parts of Atlanta’s western and northern suburbs had up to a foot of snow, Channel 2 reported.

Many parts of Atlanta received at least 6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

ExploreRELATED: Some metro Atlanta school systems are closed again on Monday

And some places were skipped altogether. A weather graphic from Channel 2 Action News shows a band of the heaviest snowfall stretching from near Carroll County west of Atlanta to the northeast Georgia mountains. The Acworth area of Cobb and Cherokee counties received around 9 inches of snow. Tucker, in north DeKalb and western Gwinnett, was the shorter side, with about 3 inches. But then Clarkston, to the south and west of Tucker, received a reported 5 inches.

Areas that the snowstorm largely missed included the south metro counties of Fayette, Clayton, Henry and Rockdale counties. Those counties received a sprinkling of snow, or none at all. The Athens area received little snow.

caption arrowCaption
The purple areas received the heaviest snow. (Channel 2)

The purple areas received the heaviest snow. (Channel 2)
caption arrowCaption
The purple areas received the heaviest snow. (Channel 2)

Here is a short list of snowfall totals from Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Katie Walls.

caption arrowCaption

ajc.com
caption arrowCaption

Carters Lake (Gordon County) 12"

Bremen (Harlson County) 12"

Lost Mountain (Cobb County) 12"

Dallas (Paulding County) 12"

Cartersville (Bartow County) 10"

Holly Springs (Cherokee County) 9"

Douglasville (Douglas County) 9"

Walls also noted the official snow gauge at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport measured 2.3 inches of snow, or 80 percent of the Atlanta average snowfall for the year. The average for the year is 2.9 inches, she said.

Other snow reports were posted on Twitter from across metro Atlanta, including:

11.75 inches on Sweat Mountain (Cobb County)

6 inches in Alpharetta (Fulton County)

3 inches in Grant Park (Atlanta)

9 inches in Acworth (Cherokee County)

3.3 inches in Tucker (DeKalb / Gwinnett)

5.2 inches in Clarkston (DeKalb County)

caption arrowCaption
Here is another look at the snow coverage from Channel 2, stretching back into Alabama.

Here is another look at the snow coverage from Channel 2, stretching back into Alabama.
caption arrowCaption
Here is another look at the snow coverage from Channel 2, stretching back into Alabama.

AJC and our news partners continue to cover the Atlanta snow and its aftermath.

Follow AJC on Twitter and Facebook for updates. Share your photos on social media by tagging #Atlsnow and @ajc.

RELATED

ExploreHow much snow? 6 of the heaviest snowfall days ever reported in Cobb County
ExploreWatch these metro Atlanta babies - animals and people - react to first snow
ExploreBook signing for book about snow in Atlanta canceled -- because of snow in Atlanta
caption arrowCaption
Many areas of metro Atlanta received at least six inches of snow. But some areas south and east of Atlanta had no snow at all. Brian O'Shea / bposhea@ajc.com

Many areas of metro Atlanta received at least six inches of snow. But some areas south and east of Atlanta had no snow at all. Brian O'Shea / bposhea@ajc.com
caption arrowCaption
Many areas of metro Atlanta received at least six inches of snow. But some areas south and east of Atlanta had no snow at all. Brian O'Shea / bposhea@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with a focus on search engine strategy. He works with the AJC newsroom to identify questions and topics of interest to Atlanta readers. He is a graduate of The University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man arrested by bicycle cops in Atlanta indicted in woman’s death at Cobb hotel
30m ago
Highways divided Black communities; infrastructure money could bridge gaps
7h ago
Georgia quietly becomes a top gun-making state
8h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top