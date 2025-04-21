error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

There's something bigger happening with 'A Minecraft Movie' chaos

Minecraft has been a popular open-world video game for over 15 years. Now, its online fandom has taken over movie theaters. On TikTok, kids and teens are taking part in the “Chicken Jockey Challenge,” which involves throwing items during a scene of “A Minecraft Movie.” The trend caused so much chaos in Sandy Springs, Georgia, prompting patrons to call ahead to see if it was “safe to come.” But, the "Chicken Jockey Challenge" is part of a bigger trend where recent blockbuster hits rely on meme culture to resonate with the fan community, particularly among recent films like "Wicked" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru." Credits: Know Your Meme | AJC | National Library of Medicine | thespringscinema / Instagram | Mustin07 / Youtube | Warner Bros. / Youtube | Gymballern / X | brentrivera / X | thetraffordcentre / X | Mattjacaputo / X | Getty Images | abc7la / TikTok | nmfcoffical / TikTok | exposed.cut.copper.slab / TikTok | topicccccccccc10 / TikTok | rsftw / TikTok | twodegens / TikTok | Bunnynekomaru / TikTok | boogeraids01 / TikTok | allanthedoll / TikTok | abcnews / TikTok | Minecraft / TikTok | GroxMC / TikTok | idio.tiktok / TikTok | zachath / TikTok | chronoxify / TikTok | 7newsaustralia / TikTok | Stadiumliveapp / TikTok Sources: NBC | New York Times | Vanity Fair

Atlanta theater faced ‘Minecraft’ popcorn, ICEE mess due to TikTok challenge

One of Atlanta's hidden gems lets bartenders harvest for their own craft

A Sip of Paradise Garden allows patrons to harvest herbs for cocktail crafting and recharge in nature. Credits: AJC | @asipofparadisegarden / Instagram

Miss Spelman Pageant 2025 serves looks, authenticity and Black girl magic

The Miss Spelman college pageant is more than just a crown for these HBCU women. They must lay out their visions for authentic Black female leadership.

Are your hair braids making you sick?

Braids are beautiful and rooted in Black culture. But is this trusted hairstyle hiding something harmful? Credits: AJC | FDA | Getty | TikTok / Consumer Reports

