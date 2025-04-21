News

There's something bigger happening with 'A Minecraft Movie' chaos

Minecraft has been a popular open-world video game for over 15 years. Now, its online fandom has taken over movie theaters. On TikTok, kids and teens are taking part in the "Chicken Jockey Challenge," which involves throwing items during a scene of "A Minecraft Movie." The trend caused so much chaos in Sandy Springs, Georgia, prompting patrons to call ahead to see if it was "safe to come." But, the "Chicken Jockey Challenge" is part of a bigger trend where recent blockbuster hits rely on meme culture to resonate with the fan community, particularly among recent films like "Wicked" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

2:10