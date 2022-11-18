Hosea Helps hosts Thanksgiving food distribution event on Saturday

“Donations are down about 30 % but the request for services has doubled,” she said. Rising inflation and a financial squeeze for some metro Atlanta due to the pandemic has contributed to requests for services.

She said there is a particular need this year for turkeys.

At the same time, individual donations, which account for the bulk of financial contributions, have fallen off, Omilami said.

“The pool is down,” said Omilami. ”... Some were senior citizens who may have aged out and some are people who are struggling financially, so they made a decision.”

Hosea Helps, whose forerunner began in Wheat Street Baptist Church in 1970 and was led by Omilami’s father, the Rev. Hosea Williams. It was previously called Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless.

The nonprofit, which provides other social services for those in need, also holds major events during Christmas and the King holiday.

The hot meals were previously served at a set location. The nonprofit had to pivot to drive-thru for food boxes because of COVID-19, she said.

And it’s not just food that’s in short supply, It’s also volunteers. To volunteer or donate go to the Hosea Helps website at 4Hosea.org