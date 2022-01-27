Hit and run driver sought, pedestrian killed in Spalding County crash

Deputies in Spalding County are investigating a deadly hit and run after a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon.
The fatal collision occurred just north of Griffin in the 1700 block of Patterson Road, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are searching for a silver Dodge Charger that was seen fleeing the scene. The car is missing a mirror and has front end damage on its quarter panel, authorities said in a Nixle message.
Just after 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office issued an alert for the vehicle, which had not been recovered.
Investigators did not reveal details about the crash or release the name of the pedestrian who was killed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 7870-467-4282, or via text message at 888-777. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
