Hit a brick wall in your genealogy research? Treat it like a cold case

That’s what you should be doing when you hit a genealogy brick wall: Treat it like a cold case.

Ask a friend — certainly one with genealogy research experience — to take a fresh look at what you have. Or you might hire a professional genealogist, who can provide some ideas of what else you could do. I always try to summarize in a memo where I stand on any research, as I have during the pandemic when I reinvestigate some cold cases in my tree. On my Barbee line, I came up with four families that could be related to my ancestress Phebe Barbee, who died in 1837 in Orange County, North Carolina. Now, I am trying the mitochondrial DNA test, as several of my distant cousins are direct descendants of her through the female line. Those results could produce some matches.