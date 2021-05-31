Heroes, Saints & Legends gala to be held in person this summer

Jacobs is founding Partner in The Pendleton Consulting Group, pro bono Senior Consultant for Coxe Curry & Associates and retired President of BellSouth’s Georgia Operations and President of Business Communications Services of AT&T-Southeast. White is a retired bishop of The United Methodist Church and former bishop-in-residence at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. Ecker is the retired executive vice president of Scientific Atlanta.

“My father, the founder of Wesley Woods, would be very proud of these three role models who are helping older adults be celebrated for the lives they live, the wisdom they share and everything they have yet to teach us,” Darden said.

Heroes, Saints & Legends, begun in 1990, has honored 106 Atlanta leaders and raised more than $6.8 million for charitable care, pastoral care and wellness over the years.

“While Wesley Woods provides affordable housing for older adults, we are so much more than a roof over someone’s head,” said Diane Vaughan, president of the Foundation of Wesley Woods. “Funds raised through Heroes, Saints & Legends provide housing and meal assistance for older adults who have outlived their resources, on-site chaplains providing pastoral care and innovative wellness programming to help seniors live independently for as long as possible. Thanks to sponsorship and gifting, these vital programs are available throughout Wesley Woods’ 10 residential communities.”