Here’s when the full ‘Snow Moon’ will rise this weekend

February’s full Snow Moon will reach its peak in the wee hours Saturday, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. It will float above the horizon in the East around sunset Friday night, but it will be in its full form after midnight Saturday.

This month’s full Snow Moon reaches peak illumination at 3:19 a.m. EST Saturday, according to the almanac. The exact time to see the best view of the Snow Moon can be found by selecting your specific ZIP code here to determine peak views.