Helping Black women: Grants awarded in Atlanta to fight maternal mortality and to grow businesses

There are a number of factors that put Black women, in particular, at higher risk including underlying chronic conditions, the quality of healthcare, structural racism and implicit bias.

Others receiving grants include Springboard To Opportunities: Magnolia Mother’s Trust in Jackson, Mississippi, to provides Black mothers living in extreme poverty with a $1,000 monthly stipend; and the Women’s Fund of Central Ohio in Columbus to fund an initiative to address the systemic funding gap faced by nonprofits led by women of color.

The initiative is in partnership with Black women-led organizations, financial institutions and other groups.

The Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice at Prairie View A&M University in Texas will track the impact of the investments and grants.

Recently, Goldman Sachs announced a partnership with Ayesha Curry and small business and commercial real estate lender Lendistry to encourage and develop Black women entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry in the Greater Oakland area, according to a release about the initiative.