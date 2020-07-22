Hearing in Georgia-Atlanta lawsuit over pandemic set

The first hearing in the lawsuit Gov. Brian Kemp has filed against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over her response to the coronavirus pandemic has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday and will be streamed live online.
Kemp is suing Bottoms over the city’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease, including Atlanta’s requirement that people wear masks in public. Kemp, who has recommended but not required masks, says Bottoms cannot enforce measures that are more or less restrictive than his own. Augusta, Athens, Savannah and other cities across the state have instituted mask requirements similar to Atlanta’s.
Originally set for July 21, the first hearing was postponed after the Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe voluntarily recused herself. The case was then reassigned to Judge Shawn LaGrua, who also voluntarily removed herself. The case is now in the hands of Judge Jane Barwick.