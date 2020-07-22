Hearing in Georgia-Atlanta lawsuit over pandemic set

Kemp is suing Bottoms over the city’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease, including Atlanta’s requirement that people wear masks in public. Kemp, who has recommended but not required masks, says Bottoms cannot enforce measures that are more or less restrictive than his own. Augusta, Athens, Savannah and other cities across the state have instituted mask requirements similar to Atlanta’s.

