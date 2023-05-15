X

Will you lose your Medicaid this year? Warning notices go out in Georgia

Health News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
Nearly 3 million in Georgia will be reevaluated over the coming year to see if they still qualify for coverage

Georgia has sent its first batch of warning notices to people on Medicaid who might get kicked off following the end of pandemic protections.

Those are people the state says it asked for proof that they’re still eligible, but who still haven’t responded, as far as the state can tell. Georgia began sending notices Friday.

For three years, states across the country have enrolled new people as usual, but have not kicked people off when they no longer qualify. Georgia’s Medicaid rolls have now swelled to 2.8 million people. But with the end of the federal pandemic emergency, all states are beginning the process of reevaluating every case to see if the person still qualifies.

Experts expect several hundred thousand people in Georgia to lose Medicaid coverage. Experts nationwide have predicted that large numbers of those will be people who still qualify, but who get kicked off because of bureaucracy or a mistake.

That means people on Medicaid ― mostly poor children but also some new moms, elderly people and adults federally designated as disabled — must re-submit their paperwork to prove their eligibility.

ExploreAs pandemic ends, so could your Medicaid coverage: What to know in Georgia

Georgia has a year to do the work of reevaluation, technically called “redetermination.” It is starting small, with a batch of just 12,000 enrollees. Officials say next month it will start reviewing much bigger batches of 200,000.

Of this month’s 12,000 enrollees, the state was able to automatically re-qualify about 5,000 by checking other computer systems for financial documents. But 7,000 were asked to send in their paperwork to demonstrate that they still meet the Medicaid standards for income, age, and other factors.

Some didn’t do that, according to state officials. So Friday, the state Department of Community Health, which oversees Medicaid, they planned to send out their first batch of warning notices, cautioning Medicaid patients that they could lose their coverage if they don’t take action.

The notices will be sent by the communication methods the members previously requested: mail, email or both.

DCH could not say Friday how many warning notices were being sent. The state Department of Family and Children Services, under the state Department of Human Services, does the work under contract to DCH. They expect to know Monday the number of enrollees notified.

The state knows some people won’t respond. They also know some people won’t respond because they didn’t get the notices at all. Some of those notices will inevitably get returned to the state by the postal services as undeliverable.

“We know that that’s going to happen,” said Lynette Rhodes, the Department of Community Health’s executive director for medical assistance plans, speaking to the DCH board this week. “It is going to happen nationwide.... The member may have moved and did not update their contact information”

When people move, if they notify their doctor of their new address, that’s not enough, as the doctor may not automatically tell Medicaid.

Rhodes said the state is planning for returned mail, putting a QR code on the envelopes that can be scanned when the mail is returned to the state warehouse in order to automatically update their file. Then, Rhodes said, the state will attempt to contact the person by other methods than mail including direct phone calls.

The state is using automation for a number of tasks in the process, she said. One of them is to have “bots” do some of the data entry for applicants who fill out their forms on paper.

The state Department of Human Services says that in April it also automatically re-verified 66,000 Georgians for Medicaid, because they were being vetted for other programs such as food stamps, or SNAP.

GEORGIA’S PANDEMIC MEDICAID EXPLOSION

The number of Georgians on Medicaid increased steadily throughout the pandemic.

March 2020: 2,115,439

March 2021: 2,334,119

March 2023: 2,804,552

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s politics team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill to begin 18-month prison sentence2h ago

Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The Jolt: President Joe Biden praises big labor win in rural Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting near downtown Augusta
17h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Kenny Loggins says farewell with the hits
20h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Kenny Loggins says farewell with the hits
20h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia panel again recommends Coomer be removed from appeals bench
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Sanders, HBCU medical schools in Atlanta to talk health care diversity
After COVID-19 emergency ends Thursday, what will change for Georgia?
Secretary of State’s visit to CDC interrupted by director’s resignation
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top