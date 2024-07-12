Georgians sickened after consuming Diamond Shruumz microdosing candies

The products were sold online and also in vape shops and those that sell CBD products. While the products have been recalled since late June, it’s not clear whether all retailers have complied.

Symptoms people reported included hallucinations, uncontrolled movements, fast or slow heart rate, high or low blood pressure, flushed skin, and gastrointestinal effects such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. They also included seizures, a decreased level of consciousness, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, and respiratory failure.

Prophet Premium Blends, the company that made Diamond Shruumz, says on its website that it has shut down production of Diamond Shruumz products and will issue refunds. No one responded to a reporter’s phone call and email to the company.

If people are wondering what to do, “Number one they shouldn’t buy the products; we have a suspicion they’re still found on store shelves,” said Georgia Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam. “If they have them they need to discard them.”

Anyone who’s having symptoms after eating them should seek medical attention or call the Georgia Poison Control Center, Nydam added. The Poison Control Center is at 1-800-222-1222.

Healthcare providers should also report possible cases, both current and past ones, to the Georgia Poison Center because health authorities are trying to keep track.

Prophet Premium Blends touted the products as promoting “wellness,” saying they worked with “natural compounds that are derived from herbs, roots, and mushrooms.” It said all of its products were made legally, and posted laboratory results for each product on its e-commerce website so customers could see the levels of the chemicals detected.

According to DPH, such “edibles” sold as gummy candies, chocolates, or other snack foods frequently appeal to children and teenagers.