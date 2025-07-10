Twins keep sore Buxton out of starting lineup with bruised hand, but expect All-Star to be fine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins held All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton out of the starting lineup on Thursday because of a bruised left hand that is not expected to affect his availability for long.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game against the Chicago Cubs that Buxton could be available as a substitute — possibly as a pinch-hitter — depending on how the hand was feeling.

Buxton was hit by a pitch in the first inning on Wednesday and stayed in the game to run the bases but was removed before his next at-bat. The pitch hit at least part of the protective pad Buxton wears on his hand. X-rays showed no breaks.