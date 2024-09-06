Recovery after a school shooting: What survivors can expect

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

In the immediate aftermath of a trauma like a school shooting, what people need right away, is to be surrounded by “people who give us emotional support,” Gurwitch said. It can come from family members, a pastor or another faith leader, even pets. It can also come from a professional mental health counselor. She emphasized that for now, feelings of fear, anger and helplessness are a normal reaction. Crying and sadness are not a sign of a mental health issue and can be a natural reaction to stress.

In the days following the shooting, there can be other normal reactions for people who were touched by the shooting. If people don’t realize that lingering intrusive thoughts and problems sleeping are normal, they may believe they are having a mental health issue.

“If I don’t know these are common reactions, I start worrying there is something severely wrong with me and I’m having a significant mental health issues. But if I know these are pretty common, I can tell myself, ‘OK, this is pretty much expected emotions. Now what I can I do to calm those?’” she said.

This is not the time to “turn to Dr. Google” for symptoms of PTSD, Gurwitch said. In many cases, what people may think is PTSD is a common and natural reaction to a traumatic event, she said.

In the aftermath of school violence, most survivors and responders will find their stress reactions gradually diminish over time, according to the National Center for PTSD. To meet the criteria for PTSD, a person must have symptoms for longer than a month.

For survivors, victims’ families and those living close to the location of the shooting, the psychological toll can be intense and prolonged. But even for those who were not directly impacted by a shootings, feelings of anxiety, fear, even numbness can emerge.

Barrow County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week, with grief counselors available for those in need, according to a school spokesperson. A vigil was held Wednesday night at a nearby park. Special prayer services are being planned.

Gurwitch said support can come in different ways. People have different needs. And there are no easy answers. “You can’t turn to chapter five for ‘What do I do after a mass shooting at my kid’s school?”

In a 2018 survey conducted by the Harris Poll for the American Psychological Association, 72% of young people between ages 15 and 21 said that school shootings — or the possibility of a shooting — were significant sources of stress for them.

For children who say they don’t feel safe going back to school, it’s important to not invalidate their feelings, but to talk and listen, she said.

For those who feel like they need more help, there’s a free three-digit hotline available 24/7 to help callers experiencing emotional distress or a substance abuse crisis. Georgia’s 988 crisis line receives an average of 4,500 and 5,000 calls per week. Counselors received 684 calls Wednesday, which is about average for their daily call volume. A counselor with the hotline said they can help connect people to resources, and they can “be a listening ear” to help.

Andrea Corley, director of the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL) said, “There is no problem too big or too small,” and said anyone “struggling with some heavy feelings in the moment can call us.”

She also said sometimes it’s “making sure we’re getting sleep, making sure we’re eating well, getting some fresh air, getting some exercise, if that’s what a person likes to do, and making some decisions about how much they can take in on their media input. And, you know, putting some healthy boundaries around that.”

Shortly after the shooting on Wednesday, St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder received a prayer request from one of their youth group members. Using a messaging app used by the church, the teenager still inside Apalachee High School, said he needed a prayer “immediately.”

He said he needed a prayer “because the school was getting shot up,” according to Tania Martinez, Life Teen coordinator for St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder.

The staff began to pray, and as the day progressed, sent messages, prayer and scripture to their teens and families. The teen inside the school survived.

The church held their regular Wednesday evening Mass with a much larger crowd than normal, including many teens. The parish will have a special prayer service Friday night as well.

How to cope with a school shooting

Limit Media and Social Media Exposure

After a mass shooting anywhere in the country, media and social media coverage is constant. You may be tempted to stay glued to your phone and TV news, but this can cause even more distress. Try to disconnect from news coverage and social media for several hours each day. If watching TV or being on your phone helps you to cope, turn on a movie, watch a channel that doesn’t have news alerts, or play a game.

Practice Healthy Habits

This is a good time to return to or establish a daily schedule that includes eating regular, healthy meals and snacks, exercising, and trying to get as close to a full night of sleep as possible. Turning off electronics at night will help you accomplish this.

It’s OK to have fun

It’s OK to disengage from tragedy. Give yourself permission to have fun. Consider doing something you really enjoy every day such as going for a walk, writing or journaling, creating art, listening to music, being with friends, spending time with your pets, or engaging in other relaxing activities.

Connect with Others

Spend time with your family, friends, and other people who make you feel more relaxed. Don’t cut yourself off from loved ones. Find a way to help others through volunteering, tutoring, or other community activities. Finding ways to connect with others often leads to feeling better. If you are worried about how a peer is coping, check in with them, and let a trusted adult know.

Seek help

For teens, if you want to talk to someone, ask your parent or another caring adult, a school counselor or nurse, or a primary care provider for help. Your community may have drop-in centers specifically for this purpose. Most of these issues resolve with time, but if they continue, don’t hesitate to seek additional or specialized counseling services.

Adults, reach out to hotline or a mental health provider if you need help.

SOURCE: The National Child Traumatic Stress Network.

Reporter Michael Scaturro contributed to this article.