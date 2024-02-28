Emory receives grant to study Alzheimer’s disease in African Americans

Emory University’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center has received a $200,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to support its community outreach program targeting African Americans.

The money will be used on educational programs to African Americans about brain health and reducing their risk of Alzheimer’s as well as encouraging them to participate in Alzheimer’s research.

African Americans are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer’s disease. It occurs twice as frequently among African Americans, according to Goizueta ADRC. Research suggests that these disparities may be related to a higher incidence of hypertension, genetic influences, and environmental exposures.