Morehouse School of Medicine launches global health equity institute

The announcement was made at the school’s first global health equity summit

Credit: Michael Martin

Credit: Michael Martin

Health News
By
5 minutes ago
X

Morehouse School of Medicine has received a donation of $2 million to create a health institute focused on eradicating health disparities and inequalities.

The gift comes from the Croel Family Foundation, a nonprofit launched by Morehouse College graduate Jon Croel and his wife, Donna, to support global equity and societal impact. Additionally, the Croels have committed to raising $18 million to fully support the initial launch $20 million effort.

The announcement was made during the Dr. David Satcher Global Health Equity Summit Wednesday at the National Center for Human and Civil Rights. The summit brought together global health equity leaders and experts to discuss ongoing efforts to eliminate health disparities.

The Croels made their donation in honor of Dr. Barney Graham, who will serve as the founder and inaugural director of the institute.

Dr. Barney Graham, a clinical trials physician, immunologist and virologist — now a professor at Morehouse School of Medicine — worked until 2021 at the National Institutes of Health on developing vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and other viruses. Graham joined the Morehouse School of Medicine faculty as a professor last May. His work on RSV lead to the creation of an RSV vaccine and vaccines against COVID-19 as well.

Also on Thursday Graham received the first Dr. David Satcher Award, which was given to him for his decades-long efforts to advance equity in research, particularly in vaccine development.

“With this donation, the Croels are not only financially supporting the institute’s founding but also actively inspiring others to do so,” said Morehouse School of Medicine President Valerie Montgomery Rice in a press release. " We look forward to partnering with them in our shared mission to eradicate health inequities.”

Montgomery Rice stated the further goal of establishing a $150 million endowment to run the global institute.

The summit and institute are both named in honor of Dr. David Satcher, who formerly served as both the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Surgeon General, the only person to do so. Satcher also served as president of Morehouse School of Medicine from 2004 to 2006 and is the founding director of the school’s Satcher Health Leadership Institute.

During the summit, local and national health leaders spoke on research being led targeting global health disparities, the future of global health equity, the ethical implications of artificial intelligence in health and advancing health equity and justice. Morehouse hosted the summit in partnership with KPMG, a global professional services firm.

“I am very grateful for the generous gift provided by the Croel Family Foundation,” said Dr. Barney Graham, Morehouse’s senior advisor for global health equity and Director of the Global Health Institute. “It will launch the institute’s efforts to improve the health of disadvantaged people everywhere.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Donovan Thomas on twitter

Donovan J. Thomas is a 2022 graduate of Howard University, where he studied journalism and Spanish, was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Hilltop and served as president of the sole student chapter of The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

DEVELOPING
5 arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa3m ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Police identify suspect in valet’s fatal shooting in Buckhead
10m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia teacher asks state board to reverse firing over controversial book
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia job growth solid in August, adding 12,000 to the workforce
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia job growth solid in August, adding 12,000 to the workforce
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Delta SkyMiles and club changes rattle customers. How to stay ‘elite’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older get updated COVID shot
Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
Updated COVID vaccine approved by FDA. We break down the basics
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
9h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top