Morehouse School of Medicine launches global health equity institute

Morehouse School of Medicine has received a donation of $2 million to create a health institute focused on eradicating health disparities and inequalities.

The gift comes from the Croel Family Foundation, a nonprofit launched by Morehouse College graduate Jon Croel and his wife, Donna, to support global equity and societal impact. Additionally, the Croels have committed to raising $18 million to fully support the initial launch $20 million effort.

The announcement was made during the Dr. David Satcher Global Health Equity Summit Wednesday at the National Center for Human and Civil Rights. The summit brought together global health equity leaders and experts to discuss ongoing efforts to eliminate health disparities.

The Croels made their donation in honor of Dr. Barney Graham, who will serve as the founder and inaugural director of the institute.

Dr. Barney Graham, a clinical trials physician, immunologist and virologist — now a professor at Morehouse School of Medicine — worked until 2021 at the National Institutes of Health on developing vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and other viruses. Graham joined the Morehouse School of Medicine faculty as a professor last May. His work on RSV lead to the creation of an RSV vaccine and vaccines against COVID-19 as well.

Also on Thursday Graham received the first Dr. David Satcher Award, which was given to him for his decades-long efforts to advance equity in research, particularly in vaccine development.

“With this donation, the Croels are not only financially supporting the institute’s founding but also actively inspiring others to do so,” said Morehouse School of Medicine President Valerie Montgomery Rice in a press release. " We look forward to partnering with them in our shared mission to eradicate health inequities.”

Montgomery Rice stated the further goal of establishing a $150 million endowment to run the global institute.

The summit and institute are both named in honor of Dr. David Satcher, who formerly served as both the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Surgeon General, the only person to do so. Satcher also served as president of Morehouse School of Medicine from 2004 to 2006 and is the founding director of the school’s Satcher Health Leadership Institute.

During the summit, local and national health leaders spoke on research being led targeting global health disparities, the future of global health equity, the ethical implications of artificial intelligence in health and advancing health equity and justice. Morehouse hosted the summit in partnership with KPMG, a global professional services firm.

“I am very grateful for the generous gift provided by the Croel Family Foundation,” said Dr. Barney Graham, Morehouse’s senior advisor for global health equity and Director of the Global Health Institute. “It will launch the institute’s efforts to improve the health of disadvantaged people everywhere.”

